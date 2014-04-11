today's leftovers
-
Red Hat: The thriving state of enterprise open source
Enterprises across the globe are looking to transform their innovation models and create new value by taking advantage of major technological developments in big data, automation, machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI).
However, the pace at which these innovations are emerging, and the scale of the implementation and integration requirements can be overwhelming for enterprise executives, especially when companies need to balance their desire to innovate with their need for stability and consistency.
To modernise their IT approach, innovate and successfully facilitate digital transformation within the enterprise, a growing number of organisations are turning to open source tools and solutions.
This was a key revelation in Red Hat's recent annual "The State of Enterprise Open Source" report, which details how and why open source solutions are making their way into enterprises with such remarkable momentum.
-
FPgM report: 2019-27
Here’s your report of what has happened in Fedora Program Management this week.
I have weekly office hours in #fedora-meetnig-1. Drop by if you have any questions or comments about the schedule, Changes, elections, or anything else.
-
Introducing Qwant Maps: an open source and privacy-preserving maps, with exclusive control over geolocated data
Last week, Betterweb announced the release of Qwant Maps, an open source and privacy-preserving map. In the current scenario where services like Google Maps are always tracking user data, Qwant Maps respects user privacy and proposes to give users exclusive control over their geolocated data. All components developed by Qwant Maps are open source, enabling users to improve their experience by contributing directly with the Qwant map. Qwant map uses OpenStreetMap as their main data source.
OpenStreetMap is a free and collaborative geographical database supported today by more than a million contributors around the world. Any voluntary user can freely contribute to enrich their database with new places. Qwant Maps also uses OpenStreetMap data to generate its own vector tiles, base map, and web APIs.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 678 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Wine-Staging 4.12 and Games
today's howtos and programming bits
Project Trident 19.06 is Released, which added a lot of changes from upstream FreeBSD and TrueOS
Trident Project have announced the release of Project Trident 19.06 on July 28, 2019, which added a lot of changes from upstream FreeBSD and TrueOS. Project Trident is a desktop-focused rolling release operating system based on TrueOS. It uses the Lumina desktop as well as a number of self-developed utilities to provide an easy-to-use system that both BSD beginners and advanced system administrators. This release brings a lot of new packages and updated most of the existing packages to latest available version. Not only package updates also, they made few of changes in the base package.
Linux Kodachi 6.1 Released, which is based on Xbuntu 18.04 LTS
Warith Al Maawali has announced the release of Linux Kodachi 6.1 on July 27, 2019, which is based on Xbuntu 18.04 LTS. It will provide you with a secure, anti-forensic, and anonymous operating system considering all features that a person who is concerned about privacy would need to have in order to be secure.
Recent comments
1 hour 46 min ago
1 hour 48 min ago
8 hours 26 min ago
9 hours 26 min ago
11 hours 53 min ago
11 hours 58 min ago
12 hours 12 min ago
14 hours 56 min ago
1 day 48 min ago
1 day 9 hours ago