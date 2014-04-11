Language Selection

Top 20 Best Astronomy Software For Linux To Explore Space With

GNU
Linux
Hardware

There are far-ranges of astronomy software on the Linux platform that pave the way to observe the sky for the astronomy enthusiasts. In naked eyes, this fascinating universe stays immensely apart although there are many things to watch, for instance, nebulae, asteroids, star cluster, galaxies, meteor showers, comets, planets, stars, moons and so on. Astronomy software truly offers the professional astronomers and even the amateur sky explorer to go through the deep insight of the universe. This software facilitates controlling telescope, mapping night sky, making stars charts, having a close observation, creating details observation logs, and much more.

Wine-Staging 4.12 and Games

  • Wine-Staging 4.12 Adds In New Patches

    Hot off yesterday's Wine 4.12 release, the Wine-Staging crew has announced their v4.12 release that is carrying more than 800 patches atop upstream Wine.

  • You can try the awesome demo of Jupiter Hell again this weekend

    Jupiter Hell, the atmospheric and quite brutal roguelike from ChaosForge is opening the doors for another weekend, so you can try out the demo before it goes public. It's absolutely worth doing so too, I've covered it numerous times here because I adore the style and the feel of the gameplay.

  • The next Humble Monthly is out, with two more interesting early unlock games

    Even with the Steam Summer Sale right now, Surviving Mars by itself is just under $11 so to get those two games, plus a bunch more when the rest unlock on August 2nd is a sweet deal. Surviving Mars is brilliant by itself, spent tons of hours in it! Additionally, it does also give access to the Humble Trove as always, which allows you to download a ton (47 Linux supported at last count) of DRM-free games.

today's howtos and programming bits

Project Trident 19.06 is Released, which added a lot of changes from upstream FreeBSD and TrueOS

Trident Project have announced the release of Project Trident 19.06 on July 28, 2019, which added a lot of changes from upstream FreeBSD and TrueOS. Project Trident is a desktop-focused rolling release operating system based on TrueOS. It uses the Lumina desktop as well as a number of self-developed utilities to provide an easy-to-use system that both BSD beginners and advanced system administrators. This release brings a lot of new packages and updated most of the existing packages to latest available version. Not only package updates also, they made few of changes in the base package. Read more

Linux Kodachi 6.1 Released, which is based on Xbuntu 18.04 LTS

Warith Al Maawali has announced the release of Linux Kodachi 6.1 on July 27, 2019, which is based on Xbuntu 18.04 LTS. It will provide you with a secure, anti-forensic, and anonymous operating system considering all features that a person who is concerned about privacy would need to have in order to be secure. Read more

