Microsoft and VMware Buying 'Leadership' in Linux
Microsoft Loves Linux: Company Wants to Join the Linux Security Developer List [Ed: Like all Microsoft propagandists, Bogdan Popa promotes the lie that "Microsoft Loves Linux" because it helps Microsoft attack Linux from the inside]
Microsoft applies to join Linux security inner sanctum [Ed: Notice how it's always Microsoft boosters and Microsoft PR sites pushing this lie]
Windows 10 news recap: Your Phone app can now sync notifications with Android, Linux overtakes Windows Server as most popular OS on Azure, and more [Ed: This one too pushes the "Microsoft loves Linux" lie (as a photo further down the page). It's a PR campaign with an objective.]
Confirmed: Microsoft Wants Security Advice From Linux [Ed: Now Microsoft can prepare its former employees (in FUD firms), giving them headsup for marketing of logos, brands, and sites to exaggerate Linux threats. It happened before. Now Microsoft can know about these things months in advance.]
However, applying for membership of the closed and private Linux distribution security contacts list isn't as bizarre as it first sounds. There's the small matter of Windows 10 being due to ship with a Linux kernel later in the year, as reported on Forbes by Jason Evangelho. However, more importantly, Microsoft also recently confirmed that "Linux usage on our cloud has surpassed Windows," adding that as a by-product of that Azure usage the Microsoft Security Response Center (MSRC) has "started receiving security reports of issues with Linux code both from users and vendors."
Are Developers Moving Away From Engineering Disciplines? [Ed: PAC-funded puff pieces carry on, with VMware as "king" of Open Source]
We Need To Rethink How We Architect Our Applications : Dirk Hohndel [Ed: Great news, ladies and gents. The Free/Open Source community has new corporate spokespeople: Microsoft and VMware (big GPL violators). Money buys narrative. Who sells (profits)? The LF.]
