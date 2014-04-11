today's leftovers Red Hat: The thriving state of enterprise open source Enterprises across the globe are looking to transform their innovation models and create new value by taking advantage of major technological developments in big data, automation, machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI). However, the pace at which these innovations are emerging, and the scale of the implementation and integration requirements can be overwhelming for enterprise executives, especially when companies need to balance their desire to innovate with their need for stability and consistency. To modernise their IT approach, innovate and successfully facilitate digital transformation within the enterprise, a growing number of organisations are turning to open source tools and solutions. This was a key revelation in Red Hat's recent annual "The State of Enterprise Open Source" report, which details how and why open source solutions are making their way into enterprises with such remarkable momentum.

FPgM report: 2019-27 Here’s your report of what has happened in Fedora Program Management this week. I have weekly office hours in #fedora-meetnig-1. Drop by if you have any questions or comments about the schedule, Changes, elections, or anything else.

Introducing Qwant Maps: an open source and privacy-preserving maps, with exclusive control over geolocated data Last week, Betterweb announced the release of Qwant Maps, an open source and privacy-preserving map. In the current scenario where services like Google Maps are always tracking user data, Qwant Maps respects user privacy and proposes to give users exclusive control over their geolocated data. All components developed by Qwant Maps are open source, enabling users to improve their experience by contributing directly with the Qwant map. Qwant map uses OpenStreetMap as their main data source. OpenStreetMap is a free and collaborative geographical database supported today by more than a million contributors around the world. Any voluntary user can freely contribute to enrich their database with new places. Qwant Maps also uses OpenStreetMap data to generate its own vector tiles, base map, and web APIs.

Wine-Staging 4.12 and Games Wine-Staging 4.12 Adds In New Patches Hot off yesterday's Wine 4.12 release, the Wine-Staging crew has announced their v4.12 release that is carrying more than 800 patches atop upstream Wine.

You can try the awesome demo of Jupiter Hell again this weekend Jupiter Hell, the atmospheric and quite brutal roguelike from ChaosForge is opening the doors for another weekend, so you can try out the demo before it goes public. It's absolutely worth doing so too, I've covered it numerous times here because I adore the style and the feel of the gameplay.

The next Humble Monthly is out, with two more interesting early unlock games Even with the Steam Summer Sale right now, Surviving Mars by itself is just under $11 so to get those two games, plus a bunch more when the rest unlock on August 2nd is a sweet deal. Surviving Mars is brilliant by itself, spent tons of hours in it! Additionally, it does also give access to the Humble Trove as always, which allows you to download a ton (47 Linux supported at last count) of DRM-free games.