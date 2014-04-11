Debian 10 buster released
After 25 months of development the Debian project is proud to present its new stable version 10 (code name buster), which will be supported for the next 5 years thanks to the combined work of the Debian Security team and of the Debian Long Term Support team.
Also: Debian 10.0 "Buster" Now Available - Powered By Linux 4.19, GNOME + Wayland
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 1400 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Photos: 15-Year Anniversary Party
Android Leftovers
Microsoft and VMware Buying 'Leadership' in Linux
Top 20 Best Astronomy Software For Linux To Explore Space With
There are far-ranges of astronomy software on the Linux platform that pave the way to observe the sky for the astronomy enthusiasts. In naked eyes, this fascinating universe stays immensely apart although there are many things to watch, for instance, nebulae, asteroids, star cluster, galaxies, meteor showers, comets, planets, stars, moons and so on. Astronomy software truly offers the professional astronomers and even the amateur sky explorer to go through the deep insight of the universe. This software facilitates controlling telescope, mapping night sky, making stars charts, having a close observation, creating details observation logs, and much more.
Debian GNU/Linux 10 Buster Operating System Officially Released
Debian GNU/Linux 10 "Buster" Operating System Officially Released, Download Now
LWN and It's FOSS on Debian Release
Debian 10 ("Buster") has been released
Debian 10 Buster Released! Here are the New Features
Bits from Debian: Debian 10 "buster" has been released!
Debian 10 "buster" has been released!
2 Ways to Upgrade Debian 9 Stretch to Debian 10 Buster (GUI & Terminal)
Jonathan Wiltshire's Take
Jonathan Wiltshire: Testing in Teams
Daisy and George Help Debian