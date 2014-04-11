Language Selection

Debian 10 buster released

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Sunday 7th of July 2019 04:20:32 AM Filed under
Debian

After 25 months of development the Debian project is proud to present its new stable version 10 (code name buster), which will be supported for the next 5 years thanks to the combined work of the Debian Security team and of the Debian Long Term Support team.

Also: Debian 10.0 "Buster" Now Available - Powered By Linux 4.19, GNOME + Wayland

Debian GNU/Linux 10 Buster Operating System Officially Released

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Sunday 7th of July 2019 04:28:19 AM.
  • Debian GNU/Linux 10 "Buster" Operating System Officially Released, Download Now

    The Debian Project has officially announce today the release and general availability of the Debian GNU/Linux 10 "Buster" operating system series as the new stable version of Debian.
    More than two years in development, Debian Buster or Debian 10 has now been declared stable, available for download for all supported architectures, and ready for deployment in production environments. It's a major release that brings numerous updated components and lots of new features and improvements.

    "After 25 months of development the Debian project is proud to present its new stable version 10 (code name buster), which will be supported for the next 5 years thanks to the combined work of the Debian Security team and of the Debian Long Term Support team," reads the release announcement.

LWN and It's FOSS on Debian Release

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Sunday 7th of July 2019 04:37:00 AM.
  • Debian 10 ("Buster") has been released

    Debian version 10, code named "Buster", has been released.

  • Debian 10 Buster Released! Here are the New Features

    The GNOME desktop which was 1.3.22 in Debian Stretch is updated to 1.3.30 in Buster. Some of the new packages included in this GNOME desktop release are gnome-todo, tracker instead of tracker-gui, dependency against gstreamer1.0-packagekit so there is automatic codec installation for playing movies etc. The big move has been all packages being moved from libgtk2+ to libgtk3+ .

Bits from Debian: Debian 10 "buster" has been released!

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Sunday 7th of July 2019 04:43:00 AM.

Jonathan Wiltshire's Take

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Sunday 7th of July 2019 04:57:55 AM.

