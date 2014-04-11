4MLinux 29.1 released.
This is a minor (point) release in the 4MLinux STABLE channel, which comes with the Linux kernel 4.19.49. The 4MLinux Server now includes Apache 2.4.39, MariaDB 10.3.15, and PHP 7.3.6 (see this post for more details).
You can update your 4MLinux by executing the "zk update" command in your terminal (fully automatic process).
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 678 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Photos: 15-Year Anniversary Party
Android Leftovers
Microsoft and VMware Buying 'Leadership' in Linux
Top 20 Best Astronomy Software For Linux To Explore Space With
There are far-ranges of astronomy software on the Linux platform that pave the way to observe the sky for the astronomy enthusiasts. In naked eyes, this fascinating universe stays immensely apart although there are many things to watch, for instance, nebulae, asteroids, star cluster, galaxies, meteor showers, comets, planets, stars, moons and so on. Astronomy software truly offers the professional astronomers and even the amateur sky explorer to go through the deep insight of the universe. This software facilitates controlling telescope, mapping night sky, making stars charts, having a close observation, creating details observation logs, and much more.
Recent comments
1 hour 1 min ago
1 hour 16 min ago
1 hour 22 min ago
1 hour 30 min ago
1 hour 34 min ago
15 hours 19 min ago
15 hours 22 min ago
21 hours 59 min ago
22 hours 59 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago