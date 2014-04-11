Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

4MLinux 29.1 released.

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Sunday 7th of July 2019 04:39:40 AM Filed under
GNU
Linux

This is a minor (point) release in the 4MLinux STABLE channel, which comes with the Linux kernel 4.19.49. The 4MLinux Server now includes Apache 2.4.39, MariaDB 10.3.15, and PHP 7.3.6 (see this post for more details).

You can update your 4MLinux by executing the "zk update" command in your terminal (fully automatic process).

Read more

»

More in Tux Machines

Photos: 15-Year Anniversary Party

Toast to Tux Machines

Access full album

Android Leftovers

Microsoft and VMware Buying 'Leadership' in Linux

Top 20 Best Astronomy Software For Linux To Explore Space With

There are far-ranges of astronomy software on the Linux platform that pave the way to observe the sky for the astronomy enthusiasts. In naked eyes, this fascinating universe stays immensely apart although there are many things to watch, for instance, nebulae, asteroids, star cluster, galaxies, meteor showers, comets, planets, stars, moons and so on. Astronomy software truly offers the professional astronomers and even the amateur sky explorer to go through the deep insight of the universe. This software facilitates controlling telescope, mapping night sky, making stars charts, having a close observation, creating details observation logs, and much more. Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6