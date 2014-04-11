today's howtos and programming bits

4MLinux 29.1 released.

This is a minor (point) release in the 4MLinux STABLE channel, which comes with the Linux kernel 4.19.49. The 4MLinux Server now includes Apache 2.4.39, MariaDB 10.3.15, and PHP 7.3.6 (see this post for more details). You can update your 4MLinux by executing the "zk update" command in your terminal (fully automatic process).

Debian 10 buster released

After 25 months of development the Debian project is proud to present its new stable version 10 (code name buster), which will be supported for the next 5 years thanks to the combined work of the Debian Security team and of the Debian Long Term Support team. Also: Debian 10.0 "Buster" Now Available - Powered By Linux 4.19, GNOME + Wayland