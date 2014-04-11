today's howtos and programming bits
How To Delete A Repository And GPG Key In Ubuntu
How to install LibreOffice 6.2 or higher on Deepin 15.10.2
Wine 4.12 Released! How to install it in Ubuntu
How to prevent and recover from accidental file deletion in Linux
How to use tables for collecting data and calculating using Org-Mode
How to Update Zorin OS
How to List Groups in Linux
How To Make Shortcuts To Change Volume On Xubuntu!
Listing today’s files only
Vim Shortcuts
Org-Mode Part 2 – execute code
Set a user password without passwd
Create a trojan which will give you root access on your target's pc
Encryption on VoIP.ms
GCC 10 Lands The Zstd LTO Bytecode Compression Support
As a follow-up to the story about GCC eyeing Zstd compression for its LTO data, that support has now been merged into the GCC 10 code compiler.
GCC has been making use of Zlib for the massive amount of data generated during link-time optimizations (LTO) by the compiler while now Zstd is supported by the newest mainline compiler code. Using Zstd in the tests by the GCC developers there were a little bit smaller LTO ELF files while being four to eight times faster than Zlib at compression. The decompression speed of Zstd in this use-case was comparable to Zlib.
Photos: 15-Year Anniversary Party
Android Leftovers
Microsoft and VMware Buying 'Leadership' in Linux
Top 20 Best Astronomy Software For Linux To Explore Space With
There are far-ranges of astronomy software on the Linux platform that pave the way to observe the sky for the astronomy enthusiasts. In naked eyes, this fascinating universe stays immensely apart although there are many things to watch, for instance, nebulae, asteroids, star cluster, galaxies, meteor showers, comets, planets, stars, moons and so on. Astronomy software truly offers the professional astronomers and even the amateur sky explorer to go through the deep insight of the universe. This software facilitates controlling telescope, mapping night sky, making stars charts, having a close observation, creating details observation logs, and much more.
