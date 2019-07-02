[Avi Press] recently made a Medium post sharing his thoughts on a failed effort to allow for paid users of an open source project. [Avi] is the author of Toodles, a tool to help organize and manage TODO items in software development. Toodles enjoyed unexpected popularity, and some of its users were large organizations. It seemed that Toodles was of value to people who could afford to pay, and they might even be willing to do so if [Avi] provided a way for them to do it. It turned out that the monetizing process was far from simple, and he ultimately wasn’t successful. [...] Regardless of whether “difficulty in shoehorning a paid license system into an open source project” should be filed under “Feature, not Bug” [Avi] does thoughtfully present the issues he encountered. Open source and getting paid are not necessarily mutually exclusive. Octoprint is one example of an open source project that eventually navigated these waters, but that doesn’t mean it was easy, nor does it mean there are established tools and processes.

Tier IV, a Japan-based driverless car software maintainer and provider, this week announced the closure of a round north of $100 million led by Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Insurance, with participation from Yamaha Motor, KDDI, JAFCO, and Aisan Technology. The fresh capital brings the company’s total raised to nearly $130 million following seed rounds totaling $28 million, and founder Shinpei Kato said it’ll fuel the global commercialization and expansion of Tier IV’s self-driving technology platform. “Tier IV has a mission to embody disruptive creation and creative disruption with self-driving technology. We have derived a solid software platform and successfully integrated it with real vehicles,” said Kato. “It is time to step forward to real services, embracing functional safety and risk management.”

Tier IV, an open source self-driving startup based in Japan, has raised over $100 million in total in a Series A funding round to commercialize self-driving technology in private areas, depopulated areas, and urban areas. The fresh funding will also enable Tier IV to become a global platform company and scale out its self-driving business. The round was led by Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Insurance Inc., the Japanese major P&C insurance company, with participation from existing investors, Yamaha Motor Co., and other investors.

Recently, the Linux Foundation’s Artificial Intelligence team released Boreas, an open source framework which is also the second software release for its Acumos project. With this release, the framework will enable developers to create, train as well as make license verification of AI, machine learning, and deep learning models and applications. Acumos is an open source platform and framework which supports training, integration and deployment of AI models. Integration, adoption, and deployment of Acumos around the world serve as a common, open framework for the accelerating innovations in AI, ML, and deep learning space.

Open source messaging software NATS 2.0 has been released and offers advanced security management, global disaster recovery, and improved performance at scale. NATS is a Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) incubating project that provides messaging services for cloud native systems, IoT messaging, and microservices. According to Synadia, the company that leads the development of NATS, the latest release aims to "meet the market need for an advanced communications system tailored for modern distributed systems".

Games: GameMode, GameShell and Arduboy GameMode Seeing Improvement Work For Better Integration With GNOME Feral's GameMode as the Linux gaming mode daemon to try to put the system in an optimized state automatically when running Linux games is seeing another possible addition thanks to GNOME developer Christian Kellner of Red Hat. Kellner has sent out a patch to allow GameMode to expose registered games with this daemon. This would allow the GameMode GNOME Shell extension or even integration within GNOME Usage to easily see what games are currently registered with this performance-minded Linux gaming daemon.

Clockwork's GameShell is an Open Source Retro Handheld Console Raising $290,000 USD on Kickstarter last year, Clockwork‘s latest release is a DIY retro handheld gaming console for the serious gamers out there. Called the GameShell, the device comes in a boxed kit similar to Gunpla or car models, giving you the chance to assemble the modular gadget yourself. It comes in three colors — white, red, and yellow — and all the necessary components to get started including a ClockworkPi mainboard v3.1, an Arduino-compatible keyboard, a two-channel stereo speaker, a 2.7-inch RGB screen at 60fps, a 1200 mAh rechargeable battery, and five independent IO extended keys. Moving beyond the components, the GameShell is a truly hackable open source device. The machine itself is capable of playing retro games from Atari, GameBoy (Advance as well), the NES, or even the PlayStation 1, with support for programming languages including Preset C, Python, Lua, JS and LISP, allowing you to not only create your own games but also hack and modify existing ones. If the 2.7-inch screen isn’t big enough for you, fret not — a micro HDMI port allows you to connect the GameShell to your TV or monitor, bringing your favorite childhood games to the big screen. The console also doubles as a pocket Linux Computer if you connect a keyboard and mouse through OTG or Bluetooth.

Arduboy Mini is a tiny, open open source game console (for people with good eyesight) The Arduboy is a small handheld game console that uses open source code and which has a strong community of developers who have created 100+ games for the platform. But the upcoming Arduboy Mini is smaller, more fragile, harder to use, and… kind of cool anyway. Arduboy creator Kevin Bates has shared an early look at the Arduboy Mini and says he plans to produce “a limited edition batch of these in 4 different color PCBs” for folks that want to buy one. [...] This is obviously a niche device that isn’t going to appeal to everyone. But Bates says the Arduboy Mini was partially built as a “design study to a smaller form factor,” and that he could eventually use what he’s learned to produce a similarly-sized Arduboy with an LCD display that could sell for as little as $5.