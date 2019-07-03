Programming Leftovers Announcing syntreenet: A library to build scalable production rule systems Perhaps some of you might be interested in this library I've released, that can be used to build production rule systems, with the peculiarity that the cost of matching a fact to the knowledge base is logarithmic in the size of said knowledge base, measured as the number of rules plus the number of facts in working memory. As far as I know, the current state of the art is polynomial.

Your first GUI app with Python and PyQt Many people struggle with learning how to build a GUI app. The most common reason is, they don’t even know where to start. Most tutorials are purely text based, and it’s hard to learn GUI development using text, since GUIs are mainly a visual medium. We will get around that by building a simple GUI app, and show you how easy it is to get started. Once you understand the basics, it’s easy to add advanced stuff.

Stephen Michael Kellat: Early July Quick Bits I have been moving repositories off Github to Launchpad and deleting the old repositories on Github. It probably is not the best practice to outright delete repositories on Github but I would rather concentrate things on Launchpad.

When The Times First Says It, This Twitter Bot Tracks It There is, however, a person behind the account: Max Bittker, a 24-year-old Google software engineer who built the program. “I’m most interested in uses of programming that are weird or interesting or artistic,” Mr. Bittker said in a recent telephone interview. “One of them is Twitter bots, but also data visualization for journalism, text analysis and that kind of thing.” Mr. Bittker built the first version of the program in a weekend or two, he said, helped substantially by open-source code for a project called NewsDiffs, which records changes to online news articles. It was built by three coders, including the former New York Times journalist Jennifer 8. Lee, who made the source code available to other engineers. That allowed Mr. Bittker to create a “fork,” or new project, off the same framework. The initial draft was followed by a long period of refinement, to “filter out things that were not interesting,” Mr. Bittker said. “It would tweet every URL and proper nouns and things like that.” These days, a number of heuristics limit what the bot will tweet: no capital letters, dashes, underscores or @ symbols.

tinyBuild's CEO reiterates company's devotion to DRM-free releases on GOG It is always good when bad things settle down peacefully. Recently, one of the tinyBuild's community managers said in a Discord chat some rather dumb things regarding the company's stance on DRM-free, piracy and their corporate policy on the matter, trying to justify the lack of updates on GOG (for "Punch Club" and "Party Hard" for example, which were neglected for years, both being Linux releases) as an anti-pirate measures, after which some of the community have become riled-up. Also: Linux Games Get A Performance Boost for AMD GPUs Thanks to Valve’s New Compiler