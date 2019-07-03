Wine 4.12.1 (Bugfix) Released
-
Wine Announcement
The Wine development release 4.12.1 is now available. What's new in this release (see below for details): - Fixes for broken 64-bit prefix initialization. The source is available from the following locations: https://dl.winehq.org/wine/source/4.x/wine-4.12.1.tar.xz http://mirrors.ibiblio.org/wine/source/4.x/wine-4.12.1.tar.xz Binary packages for various distributions will be available from: https://www.winehq.org/download You will find documentation on https://www.winehq.org/documentation You can also get the current source directly from the git repository. Check https://www.winehq.org/git for details. Wine is available thanks to the work of many people. See the file AUTHORS in the distribution for the complete list.
-
Wine 4.12.1 Released To Fix Broken 64-Bit Support
Wine's bi-weekly development snapshots do not normally see point releases, but this time around there's an immediate bug fix release to Friday's Wine 4.12.
Wine 4.12.1 has been warranted due to 64-bit prefix initialization breaking for this release. This regression in Wine 4.12 comes after they began building Wineboot as a PE file.
-
Prepare your Command-Wine Interface for an upgrade to version 4.12 (update - and 4.12.1)
Update: 4.12.1 was released soon after, to fix "broken 64-bit prefix initialization".
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 729 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Programming Leftovers
tinyBuild's CEO reiterates company's devotion to DRM-free releases on GOG
It is always good when bad things settle down peacefully. Recently, one of the tinyBuild's community managers said in a Discord chat some rather dumb things regarding the company's stance on DRM-free, piracy and their corporate policy on the matter, trying to justify the lack of updates on GOG (for "Punch Club" and "Party Hard" for example, which were neglected for years, both being Linux releases) as an anti-pirate measures, after which some of the community have become riled-up. Also: Linux Games Get A Performance Boost for AMD GPUs Thanks to Valve’s New Compiler
Canonical GitHub account hacked, Ubuntu source code safe
The GitHub account of Canonical Ltd., the company behind the Ubuntu Linux distribution, was hacked on Saturday, July 6. "We can confirm that on 2019-07-06 there was a Canonical owned account on GitHub whose credentials were compromised and used to create repositories and issues among other activities," the Ubuntu security team said in a statement. "Canonical has removed the compromised account from the Canonical organisation in GitHub and is still investigating the extent of the breach, but there is no indication at this point that any source code or PII was affected," it said. "Furthermore, the Launchpad infrastructure where the Ubuntu distribution is built and maintained is disconnected from GitHub and there is also no indication that it has been affected."
Wine 4.12.1 (Bugfix) Released
Recent comments
1 hour 42 min ago
1 hour 54 min ago
2 hours 2 min ago
2 hours 8 min ago
2 hours 10 min ago
6 hours 11 min ago
6 hours 17 min ago
7 hours 42 min ago
7 hours 44 min ago
9 hours 1 min ago