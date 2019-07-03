OSS Leftovers
-
Should you be banking on open source analytics?
Do the rewards outweigh the risks? Open source software used to be treated almost as a joke in the financial services sector. If you wanted to build a new system, you bought tried and tested, enterprise-grade software from a large, reputable vendor. You didn’t gamble with your customers’ trust by adopting tools written by small groups of independent programmers. Especially with no formal support contracts and no guarantees that they would continue to be maintained in the future.
[...]
Enthusiasm for open source software is especially prevalent in business domains where innovation is the top priority. Data science is probably the most notable example. In recent years, open source languages such as R and Python have built an increasingly dominant position in the spheres of artificial intelligence and machine learning.
-
Why Styra Open Sourced OPA
As founders and maintainers of the Open Policy Agent project (OPA), Teemu Koponen, Torin Sandall and I are pleased to be looking back at the project’s first three years and recognizing a significant milestone. At KubeCon in Barcelona, we were overwhelmed by support—many people and companies that we have had no interaction with were extolling the virtues of OPA Policy and claiming that OPA “was everywhere.” This followed the announcement on April 2, when OPA moved from the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF)’s sandbox to the incubating stage. This benchmark signals OPA’s progress and the contributions of others: proof of concepts and integrations, successes of production users and new participants joining the project. It also provides an exciting opportunity to reflect on OPA’s journey—from how we first envisioned it to how it now solves practical and critical security and policy challenges every day in the cloud-native ecosystem.
-
Distrelec to distribute SparkFun Electronics’ open-source products
Dedicated to manufacturing open-source products, tools and associated accessories, the company has built its community with the necessary curriculum, training and online tutorials designed to make embedded electronics accessible to all skill-levels. “SparkFun Electronics provides a wealth of resources, components and widgets that enable the next generation of makers from all technological backgrounds to achieve electronic literacy. Our collaboration with Distrelec will further strengthen our online community, and continue to harbour a platform where innovators of all skill levels can learn from one another”, said Glenn Samala, CEO at SparkFun Electronics in a statement. Starting with selected products from SparkFun Electronics impressive range of robotics technology, including sensors, development kits and boards and break out boards, Distrelec will continue to expand its product assortment throughout 2019.
-
With Artemis, SparkFun Brings Makers an Open-Source Platform for Embedded Machine Learning
The Artemis Engineering Version from SparkFun is an open-source embedded system module designed to run TensorFlow...
-
Open source machine learning accelerates winemaking
Palmaz said he believes he has the world's first fully algorithmic fermentation control system. Powered by open source machine learning, FILCS monitors the environment of the fermentation tanks and uses its associations and historical data to calculate the chance that current conditions will lead to a bad result. It then notifies the winemakers when it is confident something needs to be adjusted. FILCS is not yet sophisticated enough to make changes on its own.
Using off-the-shelf, open source machine learning protocols such as TensorFlow to build data sets, create associations, then train new associations, Palmaz spent the next four years hacking FILCS together. After buying about $70,000 of Promise Technology hardware and hardening it to work in high-moisture environments, Palmaz officially launched FILCS in 2014.
-
Gab becomes the largest Mastodon node, bringing the largest user contribution to the fediverse
Gab, a social network that seeks to differentiate itself with a focus on individual liberties and free speech, has emerged as Mastodon's largest node making a massive contribution to the decentralized social world, coming in with whoping double the number of users of its closes competitor.
Gab is a fork of Mastodon, itself an open-source self-hosted, federated social media networking service. It works by enabling anyone to host their server node while participating in the Fediverse – that includes other platforms supporting the same protocols.
According to the tweet, Gab is now the largest Mastodon node, with one million users since starting to take part in the Fediverse network based on Mastodon.
-
US DoD’s Joint AI Center to open-source natural disaster satellite imagery data set
In order to motivate machine studying,Carnegie Mellon University’s Software Engineering Institute and CrowdAI, U.S. Department of Defense’s Joint AI Center (JAIC) and Defense Innovation Unit have open-sourced a labelled knowledge set of a large number of disasters in the past decade. The preliminary report called Creating xBD: A Dataset for Assessing Building Damage from Satellite Imagery covers theaffects of disasters globally.
Detailing the creation of xBD, “Although large-scale disasters bring catastrophic damage, they are relatively infrequent, so the availability of relevant satellite imagery is low. Furthermore, building design differs depending on where a structure is located in the world. As a result, damage of the same severity can look different from place to place, and data must exist to reflect this phenomenon.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 693 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Programming Leftovers
tinyBuild's CEO reiterates company's devotion to DRM-free releases on GOG
It is always good when bad things settle down peacefully. Recently, one of the tinyBuild's community managers said in a Discord chat some rather dumb things regarding the company's stance on DRM-free, piracy and their corporate policy on the matter, trying to justify the lack of updates on GOG (for "Punch Club" and "Party Hard" for example, which were neglected for years, both being Linux releases) as an anti-pirate measures, after which some of the community have become riled-up. Also: Linux Games Get A Performance Boost for AMD GPUs Thanks to Valve’s New Compiler
Canonical GitHub account hacked, Ubuntu source code safe
The GitHub account of Canonical Ltd., the company behind the Ubuntu Linux distribution, was hacked on Saturday, July 6. "We can confirm that on 2019-07-06 there was a Canonical owned account on GitHub whose credentials were compromised and used to create repositories and issues among other activities," the Ubuntu security team said in a statement. "Canonical has removed the compromised account from the Canonical organisation in GitHub and is still investigating the extent of the breach, but there is no indication at this point that any source code or PII was affected," it said. "Furthermore, the Launchpad infrastructure where the Ubuntu distribution is built and maintained is disconnected from GitHub and there is also no indication that it has been affected."
Wine 4.12.1 (Bugfix) Released
Recent comments
1 hour 42 min ago
1 hour 54 min ago
2 hours 2 min ago
2 hours 8 min ago
2 hours 10 min ago
6 hours 11 min ago
6 hours 17 min ago
7 hours 42 min ago
7 hours 44 min ago
9 hours 1 min ago