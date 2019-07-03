Language Selection

OSS Leftovers

Sunday 7th of July 2019
OSS
  • Should you be banking on open source analytics?

    Do the rewards outweigh the risks? Open source software used to be treated almost as a joke in the financial services sector. If you wanted to build a new system, you bought tried and tested, enterprise-grade software from a large, reputable vendor. You didn’t gamble with your customers’ trust by adopting tools written by small groups of independent programmers. Especially with no formal support contracts and no guarantees that they would continue to be maintained in the future.

    Enthusiasm for open source software is especially prevalent in business domains where innovation is the top priority. Data science is probably the most notable example. In recent years, open source languages such as R and Python have built an increasingly dominant position in the spheres of artificial intelligence and machine learning.

  • Why Styra Open Sourced OPA

    As founders and maintainers of the Open Policy Agent project (OPA), Teemu Koponen, Torin Sandall and I are pleased to be looking back at the project’s first three years and recognizing a significant milestone. At KubeCon in Barcelona, we were overwhelmed by support—many people and companies that we have had no interaction with were extolling the virtues of OPA Policy and claiming that OPA “was everywhere.” This followed the announcement on April 2, when OPA moved from the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF)’s sandbox to the incubating stage. This benchmark signals OPA’s progress and the contributions of others: proof of concepts and integrations, successes of production users and new participants joining the project. It also provides an exciting opportunity to reflect on OPA’s journey—from how we first envisioned it to how it now solves practical and critical security and policy challenges every day in the cloud-native ecosystem.

  • Distrelec to distribute SparkFun Electronics’ open-source products

    Dedicated to manufacturing open-source products, tools and associated accessories, the company has built its community with the necessary curriculum, training and online tutorials designed to make embedded electronics accessible to all skill-levels. “SparkFun Electronics provides a wealth of resources, components and widgets that enable the next generation of makers from all technological backgrounds to achieve electronic literacy. Our collaboration with Distrelec will further strengthen our online community, and continue to harbour a platform where innovators of all skill levels can learn from one another”, said Glenn Samala, CEO at SparkFun Electronics in a statement. Starting with selected products from SparkFun Electronics impressive range of robotics technology, including sensors, development kits and boards and break out boards, Distrelec will continue to expand its product assortment throughout 2019.

  • With Artemis, SparkFun Brings Makers an Open-Source Platform for Embedded Machine Learning

    The Artemis Engineering Version from SparkFun is an open-source embedded system module designed to run TensorFlow...

  • Open source machine learning accelerates winemaking

    Palmaz said he believes he has the world's first fully algorithmic fermentation control system. Powered by open source machine learning, FILCS monitors the environment of the fermentation tanks and uses its associations and historical data to calculate the chance that current conditions will lead to a bad result. It then notifies the winemakers when it is confident something needs to be adjusted. FILCS is not yet sophisticated enough to make changes on its own.

    Using off-the-shelf, open source machine learning protocols such as TensorFlow to build data sets, create associations, then train new associations, Palmaz spent the next four years hacking FILCS together. After buying about $70,000 of Promise Technology hardware and hardening it to work in high-moisture environments, Palmaz officially launched FILCS in 2014.

  • Gab becomes the largest Mastodon node, bringing the largest user contribution to the fediverse

    Gab, a social network that seeks to differentiate itself with a focus on individual liberties and free speech, has emerged as Mastodon's largest node making a massive contribution to the decentralized social world, coming in with whoping double the number of users of its closes competitor.

    Gab is a fork of Mastodon, itself an open-source self-hosted, federated social media networking service. It works by enabling anyone to host their server node while participating in the Fediverse – that includes other platforms supporting the same protocols.

    According to the tweet, Gab is now the largest Mastodon node, with one million users since starting to take part in the Fediverse network based on Mastodon.

  • US DoD’s Joint AI Center to open-source natural disaster satellite imagery data set

    In order to motivate machine studying,Carnegie Mellon University’s Software Engineering Institute and CrowdAI, U.S. Department of Defense’s Joint AI Center (JAIC) and Defense Innovation Unit have open-sourced a labelled knowledge set of a large number of disasters in the past decade. The preliminary report called Creating xBD: A Dataset for Assessing Building Damage from Satellite Imagery covers theaffects of disasters globally.

    Detailing the creation of xBD, “Although large-scale disasters bring catastrophic damage, they are relatively infrequent, so the availability of relevant satellite imagery is low. Furthermore, building design differs depending on where a structure is located in the world. As a result, damage of the same severity can look different from place to place, and data must exist to reflect this phenomenon.

Programming Leftovers

  • Announcing syntreenet: A library to build scalable production rule systems

    Perhaps some of you might be interested in this library I've released, that can be used to build production rule systems, with the peculiarity that the cost of matching a fact to the knowledge base is logarithmic in the size of said knowledge base, measured as the number of rules plus the number of facts in working memory. As far as I know, the current state of the art is polynomial.

  • Weekly Python StackOverflow Report: (clxxxv) stackoverflow python report
  • Your first GUI app with Python and PyQt

    Many people struggle with learning how to build a GUI app. The most common reason is, they don’t even know where to start. Most tutorials are purely text based, and it’s hard to learn GUI development using text, since GUIs are mainly a visual medium. We will get around that by building a simple GUI app, and show you how easy it is to get started. Once you understand the basics, it’s easy to add advanced stuff.

  • Stephen Michael Kellat: Early July Quick Bits

    I have been moving repositories off Github to Launchpad and deleting the old repositories on Github. It probably is not the best practice to outright delete repositories on Github but I would rather concentrate things on Launchpad.

  • When The Times First Says It, This Twitter Bot Tracks It

    There is, however, a person behind the account: Max Bittker, a 24-year-old Google software engineer who built the program. “I’m most interested in uses of programming that are weird or interesting or artistic,” Mr. Bittker said in a recent telephone interview. “One of them is Twitter bots, but also data visualization for journalism, text analysis and that kind of thing.” Mr. Bittker built the first version of the program in a weekend or two, he said, helped substantially by open-source code for a project called NewsDiffs, which records changes to online news articles. It was built by three coders, including the former New York Times journalist Jennifer 8. Lee, who made the source code available to other engineers. That allowed Mr. Bittker to create a “fork,” or new project, off the same framework. The initial draft was followed by a long period of refinement, to “filter out things that were not interesting,” Mr. Bittker said. “It would tweet every URL and proper nouns and things like that.” These days, a number of heuristics limit what the bot will tweet: no capital letters, dashes, underscores or @ symbols.

tinyBuild's CEO reiterates company's devotion to DRM-free releases on GOG

It is always good when bad things settle down peacefully. Recently, one of the tinyBuild's community managers said in a Discord chat some rather dumb things regarding the company's stance on DRM-free, piracy and their corporate policy on the matter, trying to justify the lack of updates on GOG (for "Punch Club" and "Party Hard" for example, which were neglected for years, both being Linux releases) as an anti-pirate measures, after which some of the community have become riled-up. Read more Also: Linux Games Get A Performance Boost for AMD GPUs Thanks to Valve’s New Compiler

Canonical GitHub account hacked, Ubuntu source code safe

The GitHub account of Canonical Ltd., the company behind the Ubuntu Linux distribution, was hacked on Saturday, July 6. "We can confirm that on 2019-07-06 there was a Canonical owned account on GitHub whose credentials were compromised and used to create repositories and issues among other activities," the Ubuntu security team said in a statement. "Canonical has removed the compromised account from the Canonical organisation in GitHub and is still investigating the extent of the breach, but there is no indication at this point that any source code or PII was affected," it said. "Furthermore, the Launchpad infrastructure where the Ubuntu distribution is built and maintained is disconnected from GitHub and there is also no indication that it has been affected." Read more

Wine 4.12.1 (Bugfix) Released

  • Wine Announcement
    The Wine development release 4.12.1 is now available.

What's new in this release (see below for details):
  - Fixes for broken 64-bit prefix initialization.

The source is available from the following locations:

  https://dl.winehq.org/wine/source/4.x/wine-4.12.1.tar.xz
  http://mirrors.ibiblio.org/wine/source/4.x/wine-4.12.1.tar.xz

Binary packages for various distributions will be available from:

  https://www.winehq.org/download

You will find documentation on https://www.winehq.org/documentation

You can also get the current source directly from the git
repository. Check https://www.winehq.org/git for details.

Wine is available thanks to the work of many people. See the file
AUTHORS in the distribution for the complete list.
  • Wine 4.12.1 Released To Fix Broken 64-Bit Support

    Wine's bi-weekly development snapshots do not normally see point releases, but this time around there's an immediate bug fix release to Friday's Wine 4.12. Wine 4.12.1 has been warranted due to 64-bit prefix initialization breaking for this release. This regression in Wine 4.12 comes after they began building Wineboot as a PE file.

  • Prepare your Command-Wine Interface for an upgrade to version 4.12 (update - and 4.12.1)

    Update: 4.12.1 was released soon after, to fix "broken 64-bit prefix initialization".

