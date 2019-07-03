Software: TenFourFox FPR15, Firefox DNS-over-HTTPS, LibreOffice 6.2.5, Magnolia 6.1, SilverStripe 4.4, Tiki 20.0 and More
TenFourFox FPR15 available
TenFourFox Feature Parity Release 15 final is now available for testing (downloads, hashes, release notes). There are no changes from the beta other than outstanding security fixes. Assuming all goes well, it will go live Monday evening Pacific as usual.
Also, we now have Korean and Turkish language packs available for testing. If you want to give these a spin, download them here; the plan is to have them go-live at the same time as FPR15. Thanks again to new contributor Tae-Woong Se and, of course, to Chris Trusch as always for organizing localizations and doing the grunt work of turning them into installers.
DoH! Secure DNS doesn't make us a villain Mozilla tells UK ISP's
Mozilla says its baffled by the UK Internet Services Providers’ Association following the trade group's decision to nominate of the public benefit browser maker as the internet's 2019 villain of the year.
The UK ISPA earlier this week proposed Mozilla, self-styled defender of internet freedom, as a black hat for its "proposed approach to introduce DNS-over-HTTPS in such a way as to bypass UK filtering obligations and parental controls, undermining internet safety standards in the UK."
The filtering obligation comes from the UK's Digital Economy Act 2017, which includes a requirement that websites serving adult content in the UK verify the ages of website visitors. The previously delayed policy was to have taken effect on July 15 but was delayed again last month in a bureaucratic snafu. The rules are currently expected to take effect in maybe six months, maybe.
LibreOffice 6.2.5 is here with a lot of bug fixes, download now
The fifth maintenance update of the latest LibreOffice 6.2 has just been released and it solves a number of issues the users have previously reported.
As most of you would already know, LibreOffice is a free and open-source office suite that comes with various tools, such as Writer, Calc, Impress, Draw, Base, and Math. It is also worth mentioning that The Document Foundation is the brains behind this project.
Magnolia 6.1, SilverStripe 4.4, Tiki 20.0 all Released, More Open Source News
Magnolia 6.1 has been released with a simplified product packaging under the new DX Core. This new edition contains nearly all of the modules from the Enterprise Standard and Enterprise Pro editions, in addition to exciting new features for both developers and authors.
Programming Leftovers
tinyBuild's CEO reiterates company's devotion to DRM-free releases on GOG
It is always good when bad things settle down peacefully. Recently, one of the tinyBuild's community managers said in a Discord chat some rather dumb things regarding the company's stance on DRM-free, piracy and their corporate policy on the matter, trying to justify the lack of updates on GOG (for "Punch Club" and "Party Hard" for example, which were neglected for years, both being Linux releases) as an anti-pirate measures, after which some of the community have become riled-up. Also: Linux Games Get A Performance Boost for AMD GPUs Thanks to Valve’s New Compiler
Canonical GitHub account hacked, Ubuntu source code safe
The GitHub account of Canonical Ltd., the company behind the Ubuntu Linux distribution, was hacked on Saturday, July 6. "We can confirm that on 2019-07-06 there was a Canonical owned account on GitHub whose credentials were compromised and used to create repositories and issues among other activities," the Ubuntu security team said in a statement. "Canonical has removed the compromised account from the Canonical organisation in GitHub and is still investigating the extent of the breach, but there is no indication at this point that any source code or PII was affected," it said. "Furthermore, the Launchpad infrastructure where the Ubuntu distribution is built and maintained is disconnected from GitHub and there is also no indication that it has been affected."
Wine 4.12.1 (Bugfix) Released
