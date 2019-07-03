today's leftovers
-
A list of names from "Cold Blood"
I watched this fairly cheesy hitman / action movie today and there was a scene in it where a police detective was looking at a list of phone numbers. When I saw it I had to freeze the screen... and look at all of the fine names that were on the list. I'm guessing that none of the phone numbers attributed to the individuals are real, or ARE they?
-
IBM CTO: ‘Open Tech Is Our Cloud Strategy’
IBM may not be as splashy as some of the other tech giants that make big code contributions to open source. But as Chris Ferris, CTO for open technology at IBM says, “we’ve been involved in open source before open source was cool.”
By Ferris’ estimation, IBM ranks among the top three contributors in terms of code commits to open source project and contributors to the various open source communities. “It’s really significant,” he said. “We don’t run around with the vanity metrics the way some others do, but it’s really important to us.”
Ferris can’t quantify IBM’s open source investments. But think about all the different foundations of which IBM is a sponsor, he says. These include the Linux Foundation, Apache Software Foundation, Eclipse Foundation, Open Compute Project, OpenStack Foundation, and Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF), among others.
-
Going Linux #372 · Ubuntu Derivatives
Bill has a new computer he got for free. It's 5 years old, modern hardware, can't run Windows 10 (according to Microsoft), and is perfect for Bill to use to test Linux distros! In the main portion of the episode, we discuss 6 Linux distributions that are official Ubuntu derivatives you can use.
-
OSEHRA Project Group Unveils Open Source Synthetic Patient Data Generation Software Components
OSEHRA’s Synthetic Patient Data Open Source Project Group is proud to announce the release of their end-to-end open source patient data software package. Sponsored by Perspecta Inc., an OSEHRA Organizational Member, this group has worked for more than a year to make it possible for users to generate, visualize, and ingest synthetic patient data with a single command.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 676 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Programming Leftovers
tinyBuild's CEO reiterates company's devotion to DRM-free releases on GOG
It is always good when bad things settle down peacefully. Recently, one of the tinyBuild's community managers said in a Discord chat some rather dumb things regarding the company's stance on DRM-free, piracy and their corporate policy on the matter, trying to justify the lack of updates on GOG (for "Punch Club" and "Party Hard" for example, which were neglected for years, both being Linux releases) as an anti-pirate measures, after which some of the community have become riled-up. Also: Linux Games Get A Performance Boost for AMD GPUs Thanks to Valve’s New Compiler
Canonical GitHub account hacked, Ubuntu source code safe
The GitHub account of Canonical Ltd., the company behind the Ubuntu Linux distribution, was hacked on Saturday, July 6. "We can confirm that on 2019-07-06 there was a Canonical owned account on GitHub whose credentials were compromised and used to create repositories and issues among other activities," the Ubuntu security team said in a statement. "Canonical has removed the compromised account from the Canonical organisation in GitHub and is still investigating the extent of the breach, but there is no indication at this point that any source code or PII was affected," it said. "Furthermore, the Launchpad infrastructure where the Ubuntu distribution is built and maintained is disconnected from GitHub and there is also no indication that it has been affected."
Wine 4.12.1 (Bugfix) Released
Recent comments
1 hour 42 min ago
1 hour 54 min ago
2 hours 2 min ago
2 hours 8 min ago
2 hours 10 min ago
6 hours 11 min ago
6 hours 17 min ago
7 hours 42 min ago
7 hours 44 min ago
9 hours 1 min ago