AMD, Radeon and Ryzen Radeon Software For Linux 19.30 Brings Radeon RX 5700 Support As a follow-up to this morning's Radeon RX 5700 / RX 5700 XT Linux benchmarks, AMD has now published a packaged launch-day Linux driver for those wanting to use these new RDNA/Navi graphics cards on Linux without building your own kernel/Mesa/libdrm/LLVM... Well, assuming you are on Ubuntu 18.04 LTS. AMD posted this "AMDGPU Navi Unified Linux driver" just minutes ago for these RX 5700 (XT) GPUs now shipping. The only change listed with this Radeon Software for Linux 19.30 version is support for the Radeon RX 5700 series.

AMD Ryzen 7 3700X + Ryzen 9 3900X Offer Incredible Linux Performance But With A Big Caveat After weeks of anticipation, we can now share how the AMD Ryzen 7 3700X and Ryzen 9 3900X performance is under Linux. These first Zen 2 processors do indeed deliver a significant improvement over Zen/Zen+ processors and also battle Intel's latest 14nm CPUs but for Linux users there is one big, unfortunate issue right now.

AMD Radeon RX 5700 / RX 5700XT Linux Gaming Benchmarks While last month we could talk all about the specifications for the Radeon RX 5700 series, today the embargo has lifted concerning the Radeon RX 5700/5700XT graphics cards so we can finally talk about the actual (Linux) performance. The road is a bit rougher than we had hoped, but it's possible to drive these new Navi graphics cards today using their open-source graphics driver stack at least for OpenGL games/applications. Over the weeks ahead, the Linux driver support for Navi will continue to improve.

AMD Ryzen 5 3600 CPU Review & Benchmarks: Strong Recommendation from GN For a video maker with a stricter budget, the AMD Ryzen 5 3600 is superior to its immediately price-matched competition from Intel, although you may be better served by purchasing an R7 2700 on steep sale and overclocking it. That'd land you at our overclocked 2700X result of 4.3 minutes for the 1080p Premiere render and would cost about $200 today, but that inventory will stop being made at some point, if not already. Even in the $200-$250 range, there's no point in buying a 9600K if Premiere will be part of your regular activities, or any rendering software that can make use of more than six cores. We'll be doing streaming benchmarks later as part of our ongoing Ryzen 3000 coverage, but for now we can at least say that the 3600 is the better choice for streamers that plan to edit and render footage. If AMD is its own biggest competition, then they've done a great job on the gaming side of differentiating the 3600 from the 2600 and 1600, X SKUs or otherwise. There are significant generational improvements over the other 6C/12T parts with clocks being pushed closer to the max out of the box--there's still freedom to overclock, but there's less and less point to pushing an all-core OC on AMD parts at room temperature. We're hoping for better results from Precision Boost Overdrive, so stay tuned for that testing. The i5-9600K outperforms the 3600 in most of our game benchmarks as games have been slow to adapt to CPUs with more than 8 threads, and the 5GHz+ overclocking potential of the 9600K makes it an even clearer winner for exclusively gaming, but the R5 3600 is the more versatile and potentially cheaper option at $200 MSRP. The big question is whether the $250 R5 3600X that AMD (not us) bills as their 9600K competitor will be worth the extra money, or whether it's a repeat of first generation Ryzen where R7 1700s could be clocked to the same speeds as 1800Xs.

Ubuntu 18.10 (Cosmic Cuttlefish) reaches End of Life on July 18 2019 Canonical has announced that Ubuntu 18.10 (Cosmic Cuttlefish) reaches End of Life on July 18 2019. It released almost 9 months ago, on October 18, 2018. Ubuntu regular releases are supported for 9 months. As a non-LTS release, 18.10 has a 9-month support cycle and, as such, the support period is now nearing its end of life. After that users won’t be get any package updates for 18.10 including security updates as well. Ubuntu 18.10 (Cosmic Cuttlefish) users are urged to upgrade Ubuntu 19.04 (Disco Dingo).