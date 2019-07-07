The July 2019 Issue of the PCLinuxOS Magazine
The PCLinuxOS Magazine staff is pleased to announce the release of the July 2019 issue. With the exception of a brief period in 2009, The PCLinuxOS Magazine has been published on a monthly basis since September, 2006. The PCLinuxOS Magazine is a product of the PCLinuxOS community, published by volunteers from the community. The magazine is lead by Paul Arnote, Chief Editor, and Assistant Editor Meemaw. The PCLinuxOS Magazine is released under the Creative Commons Attribution- NonCommercial-Share-Alike 3.0 Unported license, and some rights are reserved. All articles may be freely reproduced via any and all means following first publication by The PCLinuxOS Magazine, provided that attribution to both The PCLinuxOS Magazine and the original author are maintained, and a link is provided to the originally published article.
In the July 2019 issue:
* De-Googling Yourself, Part 3
* GIMP Tutorial: Pressed Text
* PCLinuxOS Family Member Spotlight: Aragorn
* The Ruby Programming Language: More Ruby Concepts For Data Handling
* Casual Python, Part 6
* ms_meme's Nook: Linux Boogie
* Google To Block Modern Ad Blocking On Chrome
* Short Topix: S. Korea Gov’t Switching To Linux
* PCLinuxOS Recipe Corner: Queso Taco Pockets
* And much more inside!
This month’s cover was designed by parnote.
Download the PDF (6.5 MB)
https://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=2019-07.pdf
Download the EPUB Version (7.2 MB)
https://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=201907epub.epub
Download the MOBI Version (6.6 MB)
https://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=201907mobi.mobi
Visit the HTML Version
https://pclosmag.com/html/enter.html
