Linux 5.2
So I was somewhat pre-disposed towards making an rc8, simply because of my travels and being entirely off the internet for a few days last week, and with spotty internet for a few days before that [*]. But there really doesn't seem to be any reason for another rc, since it's been very quiet. Yes, I had a few pull requests since rc7, but they were all small, and I had many more that are for the upcoming merge window. Part of it may be due to the July 4th week, of course, but whatever - I'll take the quiet week as a good sign. So despite a fairly late core revert, I don't see any real reason for another week of rc, and so we have a v5.2 with the normal release timing. There's no particular area that stands out there - the changes are so small that the sppended shortlog really is the best description of last week. A few small random changes all over: drivers, architectures, filesystem, mm, ... So with this, the merge window for 5.2 is open. Linus
Linux Kernel 5.2 Officially Released, Here's What's New
Linus Torvalds has announced today the release and general availability of the Linux 5.2 kernel series, a major release that adds several new features, updated drivers, and many improvements.
After seven RCs (Release Candidates), the Linux 5.2 kernel series is now available and it comes with some very interesting features and enhancements. However, before we dive into what's new, you should know that this release is not a long-term supported (LTS) branch, which means that you stick with your current LTS kernel instead.
"I was somewhat pre-disposed towards making an rc8, simply because of my travels and being entirely off the internet for a few days last week," said Linus Torvalds in a mailing list announcement. "So despite a fairly late core revert, I don't see any real reason for another week of rc, and so we have a v5.2 with the normal release timing."
Linux 5.2 Kernel Released As The "Bobtail Squid"
Adding to the excitement of 7 July is the release of the Linux 5.2 stable kernel, which also means the opening of the Linux 5.3 merge window.
Linux 5.2.0 made it out today on time without having any extra release candidates for this summer 2019 kernel release. This kicks off the Linux 5.3 merge window and its series of release candidates that then should debut as stable in September.
See our Linux 5.2 feature overview for those wondering about all of the exciting features of this new kernel.
Android Leftovers
10 ways to get started with Linux
The article What is a Linux user? by Anderson Silva made it clear that these days people are as likely to use Linux (in some way) as they are to use Windows, as long as your definition of "using Linux" is sufficiently broad. Still, if you don't have enough Linux in your life, now is a great time to try Linux in a way you've never tried before. Here are 10 ways to get started with Linux. Try one or try them all.
Retro Hardware and No Hardware
Our first look at the finalised design of Purism Librem 5?
The crowdfunded Purism Librem 5 promises to be the most Linux-y Linux smartphone there has ever been — but nearly 2 years on from reaching its funding goal we still don’t really know what the phone will actually look like. But that situation may have just changed. The latest video to be uploaded by the privacy-minded outfit to YouTube — an odd choice location given how they rally folks against the major social networks — teases “something a little different”. And by “a little different” they mean “not a demo of a desktop app running on the Librem 5 dev kit”, which is something they’ve been doing each day for the past fortnight.
By Corbet of LWN
The 5.2 kernel has been released
The Best Features Of Linux 5.2
The Best Features Of Linux 5.2: Intel Bits, RTW88, Sound Open Firmware, EXT4 Insensitive