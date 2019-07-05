today's leftovers
-
Christoph Cullmann: Kate LSP Client Restart
Since my last post about the LSP client progress in May I didn’t work on that project at all I think.
But the good news is, somebody else did scratch that itch on his own ;=)
We have now a prototype plugin in kate.git master, see lspclient in the addons directory.
-
Internet group brands Mozilla ‘internet villain’ for supporting DNS privacy feature
An industry group of internet service providers has branded Firefox browser maker Mozilla an “internet villain” for supporting a DNS security standard.
The U.K.’s Internet Services Providers’ Association (ISPA), the trade group for U.K. internet service providers, nominated the browser maker for its proposed effort to roll out the security feature, which they say will allow users to “bypass UK filtering obligations and parental controls, undermining internet safety standards in the UK.”
Mozilla said late last year it was planning to test DNS-over-HTTPS to a small number of users.
Whenever you visit a website — even if it’s HTTPS enabled — the DNS query that converts the web address into an IP address that computers can read is usually unencrypted. The security standard is implemented at the app level, making Mozilla the first browser to use DNS-over-HTTPS. By encrypting the DNS query it also protects the DNS request against man-in-the-middle attacks, which allow attackers to hijack the request and point victims to a malicious page instead.
-
Urgent warning to upgrade Windows as flaw lets hackers take control remotely
Microsoft users have been urged to update their operating systems, with engineers showing how a flaw identified by the tech giant could be exploited by hackers to break into systems and execute code remotely.
The so-called BlueKeep vulnerability was identified earlier this year.
It's regarded as so serious that government agencies such as the US National Security Agency as well as the Australian Cyber Security Centre urged users to install the Microsoft security patch as soon as possible.
Now engineers at British cybersecurity company Sophos have shown how it can be used by cybercriminals to get "full control of a remote system without having to deploy any malware".
The engineers showed that the exploit is also "wormable" which means once hackers get into one system they can then use it to spread malware to other systems.
-
WPS Office Linux Update Adds PDF Support, Drops 32-bit Support
An all-new update to the free WPS Office productivity suite is available for Linux.
WPS Office 11.1.0.8722 features a stack of iterative improvements, but no major new features to speak of, besides the ability to open and display PDF documents natively.
This is the first update to the office suite since April but it does not contain all the ‘new’ features available in the latest WPS Office 2019 release for Windows. The Linux version is community maintained.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 643 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Android Leftovers
10 ways to get started with Linux
The article What is a Linux user? by Anderson Silva made it clear that these days people are as likely to use Linux (in some way) as they are to use Windows, as long as your definition of "using Linux" is sufficiently broad. Still, if you don't have enough Linux in your life, now is a great time to try Linux in a way you've never tried before. Here are 10 ways to get started with Linux. Try one or try them all.
Retro Hardware and No Hardware
Our first look at the finalised design of Purism Librem 5?
The crowdfunded Purism Librem 5 promises to be the most Linux-y Linux smartphone there has ever been — but nearly 2 years on from reaching its funding goal we still don’t really know what the phone will actually look like. But that situation may have just changed. The latest video to be uploaded by the privacy-minded outfit to YouTube — an odd choice location given how they rally folks against the major social networks — teases “something a little different”. And by “a little different” they mean “not a demo of a desktop app running on the Librem 5 dev kit”, which is something they’ve been doing each day for the past fortnight.
Recent comments
1 hour 1 min ago
1 hour 17 min ago
1 hour 20 min ago
4 hours 29 min ago
4 hours 43 min ago
4 hours 48 min ago
4 hours 57 min ago
5 hours 56 sec ago
5 hours 2 min ago
5 hours 14 min ago