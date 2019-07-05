Games: A.N.N.E, Summer Islands, GOG and Black Mesa
Some early thoughts on A.N.N.E, the platformer and space shooter hybrid
Now that A.N.N.E is finally available to play in Early Access, I have played it and I have some thoughts to share on what to expect from this stylish platformer and space shooter hybrid. Article may contain spoilers.
Key reseller G2A is back in the spotlight again, as a petition is up to ask them to stop selling indie games
G2A, the key reseller that isn't particularly liked by most game developers is having some time in the spotlight and as usual, it's not for good reasons.
They have a bit of a history with developers, something I've written about before and even the first comment on that article was about keys being revoked that were purchased from G2A. They're a very shady company and I shall continue to urge people to support developers and shop elsewhere. You would think after Gearbox pulled the plug on their deal with G2A, that lessons would have been learned but it appears not.
Business sim city-builder "Summer Islands" recently added Linux support
Inspired by the classic game Holiday Island, Summer Islands recently entered Early Access and the developer has now added Linux support to it on Steam.
Summer Islands is a game about building the perfect resort, so it's a business sim city-builder. You will need to manage your finances, as you attempt to attract more tourists.
BittBoy Review: A Tiny Gaming Handheld To Slide In Your Backpocket
Back in my childhood days, I didn’t own a Gameboy or even a Real Nintendo Console; however, I did have a console that worked on cassettes, labeled as “10,000 games in 1.” Obviously, I couldn’t find the hidden 999 games on the console.
However, the handheld gaming console that I am going to talk about supports nearly all ’90s games and consoles [emulators]. BittBoy comes pre-loaded with emulators such as NES, SNES, Atari, Gameboy, Gameboy Advance and more.
Single-player roguelike deck-builder "Roguebook" from the developer of Faeria is fully funded
That's a tick in the box for another game confirmed to be coming to Linux, as Abrakam's single-player roguelike deck-builder "Roguebook" has been fully funded. The campaign on Kickstarter ended today with €66,810 from 2,706 backers and the Linux Alpha they provided does work well, so hopefully there will be no issues through development.
The Lion King, Aladdin and The Jungle Book no longer available on Steam, some about to leave GOG too
Three classics are no longer available for sale on Steam, with nothing announced to say why. However, GOG at least have given a bit of warning that they're about to go.
More Xen content is coming to Black Mesa on August 1st
Crowbar Collective announced on the weekend, that the Black Mesa Xen beta is due to expand on August 1st.
After releasing the Technical Beta for Windows on June 25th, they said on August 1st they're going to add in the complete Xen and Gonarch's Lair chapters to public beta. A few weeks after that, they're planning to add in the concluding chapters: Interloper, Nihilanth, and Endgame.
