When your software projects start to scale it becomes a greater challenge to understand and maintain all of the pieces. In this episode Henry Percival shares his experiences working with domain driven design in large Python projects. He explains how it is helpful, and how you can start using it for your own applications. This was an informative conversation about software architecture patterns for large organizations and how they can be used by Python developers.

When I was just starting out learning Django to break into the local startup scene. I was wondering what are the types of startups, who are looking for python developers? There is demand for Django developer which Shopee was trying to search for them. Sadly there wasn't much information about it till I was searching consistently for these startups on AngelList, Tech in Asia or e27.

10 ways to get started with Linux The article What is a Linux user? by Anderson Silva made it clear that these days people are as likely to use Linux (in some way) as they are to use Windows, as long as your definition of "using Linux" is sufficiently broad. Still, if you don't have enough Linux in your life, now is a great time to try Linux in a way you've never tried before. Here are 10 ways to get started with Linux. Try one or try them all.