Games: A.N.N.E, Summer Islands, GOG and Black Mesa

Gaming
  • Some early thoughts on A.N.N.E, the platformer and space shooter hybrid

    Now that A.N.N.E is finally available to play in Early Access, I have played it and I have some thoughts to share on what to expect from this stylish platformer and space shooter hybrid. Article may contain spoilers.

  • Key reseller G2A is back in the spotlight again, as a petition is up to ask them to stop selling indie games

    G2A, the key reseller that isn't particularly liked by most game developers is having some time in the spotlight and as usual, it's not for good reasons.

    They have a bit of a history with developers, something I've written about before and even the first comment on that article was about keys being revoked that were purchased from G2A. They're a very shady company and I shall continue to urge people to support developers and shop elsewhere. You would think after Gearbox pulled the plug on their deal with G2A, that lessons would have been learned but it appears not.

  • Business sim city-builder "Summer Islands" recently added Linux support

    Inspired by the classic game Holiday Island, Summer Islands recently entered Early Access and the developer has now added Linux support to it on Steam.

    Summer Islands is a game about building the perfect resort, so it's a business sim city-builder. You will need to manage your finances, as you attempt to attract more tourists.

  • BittBoy Review: A Tiny Gaming Handheld To Slide In Your Backpocket

    Back in my childhood days, I didn’t own a Gameboy or even a Real Nintendo Console; however, I did have a console that worked on cassettes, labeled as “10,000 games in 1.” Obviously, I couldn’t find the hidden 999 games on the console.

    However, the handheld gaming console that I am going to talk about supports nearly all ’90s games and consoles [emulators]. BittBoy comes pre-loaded with emulators such as NES, SNES, Atari, Gameboy, Gameboy Advance and more.

  • Single-player roguelike deck-builder "Roguebook" from the developer of Faeria is fully funded

    That's a tick in the box for another game confirmed to be coming to Linux, as Abrakam's single-player roguelike deck-builder "Roguebook" has been fully funded. The campaign on Kickstarter ended today with €66,810 from 2,706 backers and the Linux Alpha they provided does work well, so hopefully there will be no issues through development.

  • The Lion King, Aladdin and The Jungle Book no longer available on Steam, some about to leave GOG too

    Three classics are no longer available for sale on Steam, with nothing announced to say why. However, GOG at least have given a bit of warning that they're about to go.

  • More Xen content is coming to Black Mesa on August 1st

    Crowbar Collective announced on the weekend, that the Black Mesa Xen beta is due to expand on August 1st.

    After releasing the Technical Beta for Windows on June 25th, they said on August 1st they're going to add in the complete Xen and Gonarch's Lair chapters to public beta. A few weeks after that, they're planning to add in the concluding chapters: Interloper, Nihilanth, and Endgame.

today's howtos and programming bits

  • Repair a Faulty Disk in Raid-5
  • OpenShift's haproxy as IPv6 ingress
  • How to install the Pantheon desktop environment on Ubuntu
  • Install Siberian CMS with LAMP on Ubuntu 18.04 – Google Cloud
  • Why Use Python for Startups?

    When I was just starting out learning Django to break into the local startup scene. I was wondering what are the types of startups, who are looking for python developers? There is demand for Django developer which Shopee was trying to search for them. Sadly there wasn't much information about it till I was searching consistently for these startups on AngelList, Tech in Asia or e27.

  • Full Stack Python: Developer-led Sales for Startups

    This blog post contains the slides along with a loose transcript from my talk on the promises and perils of developer-led sales as an early-stage company method to acquire customers. I gave this talk remotely to Ubiquity.VC portfolio company startup founders and the Extended Team on June 26, 2019.

  • Create integer list from a number with python

    In this chapter, we are given a number and we need to return a list of integer based on that number, for example, number 3 will return a list of [1,2,3]. We will first create an empty array, then we will loop through that number and push the new number (count + 1) into that empty list.

  • sRGB↔XYZ conversion

    In an earlier post, I’ve shown how to calculate an sRGB↔XYZ conversion matrix. It’s only natural to follow up with a code for converting between sRGB and XYZ colour spaces. While the matrix is a significant portion of the algorithm, there is one more step necessary: gamma correction.

  • Domain Driven Design For Python

    When your software projects start to scale it becomes a greater challenge to understand and maintain all of the pieces. In this episode Henry Percival shares his experiences working with domain driven design in large Python projects. He explains how it is helpful, and how you can start using it for your own applications. This was an informative conversation about software architecture patterns for large organizations and how they can be used by Python developers.

Android Leftovers

10 ways to get started with Linux

The article What is a Linux user? by Anderson Silva made it clear that these days people are as likely to use Linux (in some way) as they are to use Windows, as long as your definition of "using Linux" is sufficiently broad. Still, if you don't have enough Linux in your life, now is a great time to try Linux in a way you've never tried before. Here are 10 ways to get started with Linux. Try one or try them all. Read more

Retro Hardware and No Hardware

  • The Most Retro Way to Run Terminal Commands on Linux, Period

    The Lorzenz Lo15 is a 1930s teleprinter (also known teletype, teletypewriter, and TTY [TeleTYpe], the the latter being how the Unix TTY available in Linux distros got its name). These machines supported an early form of electronic communication that allowed typed messages to be sent and received over a network using Baudot, an early precursor to ASCII (which is the current character encoding standard for electronic communication). The machine features an early serial interface that, with the right know-how, can be mapped to USB (Lind explains more in a follow-up tweet), something a troupe of talented tech bods have taken advantage of over the years.

  • Matthew Garrett: Creating hardware where no hardware exists

    The laptop industry was still in its infancy back in 1990, but it still faced a core problem that we do today - power and thermal management are hard, but also critical to a good user experience (and potentially to the lifespan of the hardware). This is in the days where DOS and Windows had no memory protection, so handling these problems at the OS level would have been an invitation for someone to overwrite your management code and potentially kill your laptop. The safe option was pushing all of this out to an external management controller of some sort, but vendors in the 90s were the same as vendors now and would do basically anything to avoid having to drop an extra chip on the board. Thankfully(?), Intel had a solution. The 386SL was released in October 1990 as a low-powered mobile-optimised version of the 386. Critically, it included a feature that let vendors ensure that their power management code could run without OS interference. A small window of RAM was hidden behind the VGA memory[1] and the CPU configured so that various events would cause the CPU to stop executing the OS and jump to this protected region. It could then do whatever power or thermal management tasks were necessary and return control to the OS, which would be none the wiser. Intel called this System Management Mode, and we've never really recovered. Step forward to the late 90s. USB is now a thing, but even the operating systems that support USB usually don't in their installers (and plenty of operating systems still didn't have USB drivers). The industry needed a transition path, and System Management Mode was there for them. By configuring the chipset to generate a System Management Interrupt (or SMI) whenever the OS tried to access the PS/2 keyboard controller, the CPU could then trap into some SMM code that knew how to talk to USB, figure out what was going on with the USB keyboard, fake up the results and pass them back to the OS. As far as the OS was concerned, it was talking to a normal keyboard controller - but in reality, the "hardware" it was talking to was entirely implemented in software on the CPU. Since then we've seen even more stuff get crammed into SMM, which is annoying because in general it's much harder for an OS to do interesting things with hardware if the CPU occasionally stops in order to run invisible code to touch hardware resources you were planning on using, and that's even ignoring the fact that operating systems in general don't really appreciate the entire world stopping and then restarting some time later without any notification. So, overall, SMM is a pain for OS vendors.

