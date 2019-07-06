HowTos and Programming
-
How to Install Node.js in RHEL 8
-
How to install R on Ubuntu (16.04/18.04)
-
Command line quick tips: Permissions
-
Analyze ACPI Tables in a Text File with FWTS
-
PyDev of the Week: David Kopec
This week we welcome David Kopec (@davekopec) as our PyDev of the Week! David is the author of Classic Computer Science Problems in Python from Manning, as well as several other books. He was even interviewed about his book by Talk Python! If you would like to see what open source projects he is working on, then you should head on over to Github. Now let’s take some time to get to know David!
Can you tell us a little about yourself (hobbies, education, etc)?
Before I start, I want to thank Mike for including me in this series. It’s an honor.
I’m an assistant professor in the Computer Science & Innovation program at Champlain College in beautiful Burlington, Vermont, USA. Before becoming a full time professor, I worked professionally as a software developer, and I’m still open to taking projects on a consulting basis. I have a bachelors degree in economics (minor in English) from Dartmouth College and a masters degree in computer science, also from Dartmouth.
I’m the author of three programming books: Dart for Absolute Beginners (Apress, 2014), Classic Computer Science Problems in Swift (Manning, 2018), and Classic Computer Science Problems in Python (Manning, 2019). However, I no longer recommend the Dart book because it’s very outdated. I’m also an active contributor to open source.
-
Week 6 Report
Also, I implemented a simple algorithm that will remove some redundant lines for example with the old logger we may have this...
-
Set-up Raspberry Pi headlessly in Laptop, no HDMI no Monitor.
-
Install PySpark with Deep Learning Pipelines on Linux
Step by step procedure to setup apache spark ( pyspark ) on linux and setup environment for deep learning with Apache Spark using Deep-Learning-Pipelines.
-
Basic Image Processing In Python - Part 2
Previously we've seen some of the very basic image analysis operations in Python. In this last part of basic image analysis, we'll go through some of the following contents.
In the previous article, we've gone through some of the following basic operations. To keep pace with today's content, continuous reading is highly appreciated.
-
Django Templating system - How to make use of it efficiently
The Django template system is available to users (programmers) using Django framework for creating web applications to allow swift creation of dynamic web pages with data from Django models. The template system serves the “view” functionality of the MVC pattern implemented by Django. Here, we will take a look at some of the features available with the Django template mechanism. The templating system is actually quite extensive, and a full analysis of it is outside the scope of this document. I would suggest the reader to refer to the documentation for template system in Django after reading this document. The documentation is available at “https://docs.Djangoproject.com/en/2.2/topics/templates/”.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 716 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Kernel: Jailhouse 0.11 and LLVMpipe/Mesa
Linux Lite Users Are the First to Try Linux Kernel 5.2, Here's How to Install It
Announced by Linus Torvalds on June 7th, 2019, Linux kernel 5.2 is now the most advanced kernel series featuring a new open-source firmware for DSP audio devices, a new mount API for mounting file systems, new open-source GPU drivers for ARM Mali devices, and a new CPU bug infrastructure to protect devices against the Intel MDS hardware flaws. Linux kernel 5.2 also improves resource monitoring for Android devices, adds some notable performance improvements to the BFQ I/O scheduler, allows case-insensitive names in the EXT4 file system, and introduces a new, Arch-independent "mitigations=" boot option to make it easier to enable and disable mitigations for CPU vulnerabilities.
Security: RememBear, Microsoft, Apple and Linux FUD
Test 200+ Linux And Unix Operating Systems Online For Free
A while ago we have covered about OSBoxes, a website that offers a collection of free, ready-to-use Linux and Unix VMs. You can download and try them on your Linux system using VirtualBox or VMWare workstation. Today, I stumbled upon a similar service named “DistroTest”. Unlike OSBoxes, DistroTest allows you to try the live Linux and Unix operating systems for free. You can test 200+ Linux and Unix operating systems online without having to install them locally. Just visit the website, choose the Linux/Unix distro of your choice and fire it up! Two good Samaritans named Klemann Andy and Forster Tobias have hosted this web service on Debian using Qemu. There is no restrictions to use the public distros listed here. You can use all functions of the system as the way you do in your local system. You can install and uninstall software.
Recent comments
1 hour 51 min ago
3 hours 45 min ago
3 hours 56 min ago
4 hours 6 min ago
4 hours 11 min ago
4 hours 19 min ago
10 hours 1 min ago
10 hours 17 min ago
10 hours 20 min ago
13 hours 29 min ago