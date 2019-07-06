Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

GNU Linux-libre 5.2-gnu

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 8th of July 2019 07:25:03 PM Filed under
GNU
Linux

GNU Linux-libre 5.2-gnu sources and tarballs are now available at
http://www.fsfla.org/selibre/linux-libre/download/releases/5.2-gnu/.
It didn't require any deblobbing changes since -rc7-gnu.  Binaries are
on the way.


The most relevant change in this release is Sound Open Firmware support:
I had not realized the SOF files were Free Software in recent earlier
releases, so the requests for these files were disabled in them.  Only
while cleaning up the new kernel module specifically devoted to
SOF-supporting devices did I realize my mistake.  I look forward to the
day when assuming a firmware name is a blob is no longer a safe bet.

Several new drivers required cleaning up due to blob loading: mt7615,
rtw88, rtw8822b, rtw8822c, btmtksdio, iqs5xx, ishtp, and ucsi\_ccg.
Cleaning up needed adjustments for microcode docs, ixp4xx, imx-sdma,
amdgpu, nouveau, and goya.  The r8822be driver was removed upstream, in
favor of rtw8822[bc], so its cleaning code is also gone.


I'm still undecided as to whether to backport the SOF changes to 5.1 and
to the already EOLed 5.0 series.  If there is interest, please let us
know, or, if you feel adventurous, just use the 5.2 deblob-check, and,
in deblob-5.[01], change:

  reject_firmware sound/soc/intel/common/sst-acpi.c

to

  maybe_reject_firmware sound/soc/intel/common/sst-acpi.c

and run it with --force, so that it ignores a potential complaint about
sound/soc/intel/common/soc-acpi-intel-hda-match.c not changing.  I have
not tested this myself with the earlier releases, but I wouldn't be at
all supriprised if this is all it takes.

With failure or success, please let us know how it goes.


For up-to-the-minute news, join us on #linux-libre of irc.gnu.org
(Freenode), or follow me (@lxoliva) on Twister http://twister.net.co/,
Secure Scuttlebutt, GNU social at social.libreplanet.org, Diaspora* at
pod.libreplanetbr.org or pump.io at identi.ca.  Check my web page (link
in the signature) for direct links.


Be Free! with GNU Linux-libre.


What is GNU Linux-libre?
------------------------

  GNU Linux-libre is a Free version of the kernel Linux (see below),
  suitable for use with the GNU Operating System in 100% Free
  GNU/Linux-libre System Distributions.
  http://www.gnu.org/distros/

  It removes non-Free components from Linux, that are disguised as
  source code or distributed in separate files.  It also disables
  run-time requests for non-Free components, shipped separately or as
  part of Linux, and documentation pointing to them, so as to avoid
  (Free-)baiting users into the trap of non-Free Software.
  http://www.fsfla.org/anuncio/2010-11-Linux-2.6.36-libre-debait

  Linux-libre started within the gNewSense GNU/Linux distribution.
  It was later adopted by Jeff Moe, who coined its name, and in 2008
  it became a project maintained by FSF Latin America.  In 2012, it
  became part of the GNU Project.

  The GNU Linux-libre project takes a minimal-changes approach to
  cleaning up Linux, making no effort to substitute components that
  need to be removed with functionally equivalent Free ones.
  Nevertheless, we encourage and support efforts towards doing so.
  http://libreplanet.org/wiki/LinuxLibre:Devices_that_require_non-free_firmware

  Our mascot is Freedo, a light-blue penguin that has just come out
  of the shower.  Although we like penguins, GNU is a much greater
  contribution to the entire system, so its mascot deserves more
  promotion.  See our web page for their images.
  http://linux-libre.fsfla.org/

What is Linux?
--------------

  Linux is a clone of the Unix kernel [...]

(snipped from Documentation/admin-guide/README.rst)


-- 
Alexandre Oliva, freedom fighter  he/him   https://FSFLA.org/blogs/lxo
Be the change, be Free!                 FSF Latin America board member
GNU Toolchain Engineer                        Free Software Evangelist
Hay que enGNUrecerse, pero sin perder la terGNUra jamás - Che GNUevara

Read more

Also: GNU Linux-libre 5.2-gnu Blesses Sound Open Firmware, Cleans Other Drivers

»

More in Tux Machines

today's howtos

Benchmarking Valve's RADV+ACO Yields Fastest Open-Source Radeon Vulkan Driver

Last week Valve formally announced their new Radeon shader compiler for AMD's open-source Linux graphics drivers. At this stage it's an out-of-tree solution providing generally faster performance to the Mesa RADV Vulkan driver over the current AMDGPU LLVM shader compiler but they also have ambitions of wiring it up to the RadeonSI OpenGL driver once mature too, assuming AMD's developers are willing to make use of this new compiler code. For those wondering about the Vulkan performance, here are our independent benchmarks of the current Mesa 19.2 RADV performance with the LLVM shader compiler compared to Valve's new "ACO" compiler back-end and then also using AMD's official AMDVLK reference driver that is also leveraging LLVM. Read more

Cluster platform supports seven Raspberry Pi Compute Modules

A $128, Mini-ITX based “Turing Pi Clusterboard” lets you combine 7x GbE-connected Raspberry Pi Compute Modules for private cloud applications. Meanwhile, Pimoroni has launched a $49 RPi Cluster HAT v2.3 that supports 4x RPi Zeros. Cluster products that combine the computing power of multiple Raspberry Pi boards have long been popular for running a wide variety of private server applications, and more recently there’s been a growing emphasis on edge AI. Like many cluster products, including MiniNodes’ 5 Node Raspberry Pi 3 CoM Carrier Board, the new Turing Pi Clusterboard connects Raspberry Pi Compute Modules — seven of them compared to five on the MiniNodes board — via Ethernet. Meanwhile, the latest v2.3 version of Pimoroni’s Raspberry Pi Cluster HAT connects 4x Raspberry Pi Zero boards mounted to a standard Raspberry Pi via USB Gadget mode. Read more

Events: Ubucon Europe 2019 and CommCon 2019

  • 1st batch of talks approved!

    Since May we have been receiving speaker applications from all over the world, with lots of super interesting topics. We are very excited about what’s being prepared to make Ubucon Europe in Sintra one of the best!

  • [Ubucon's older] Call For Volunteers

    We are 4 months away from the Ubucon Europe 2019 meeting. It is very important to announce this event that will be held in Sintra on 10, 11, 12 and 13 October. From now on, you can contribute to the dissemination of the meeting and as such, share this information with the people you know in order to get further.

  • Arrival at CommCon 2019

    Last night I arrived at CommCon 2019 in Latimer, Buckinghamshire, a stone's throw from where I used to live in St Albans, UK. For many of you it is just a mouseclick away thanks to online streaming. It is a residential conference with many of the leaders in the free and open source real-time communications and telephony ecosystem, together with many users and other people interested in promoting free, private and secure communications. On Wednesday I'll be giving a talk about packaging and how it relates to RTC projects, given my experience in this domain as a Fedora, Ubuntu and Debian Developer.

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6