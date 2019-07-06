Android Leftovers

Mageia 7 Pushes Linux Desktop Boundaries

Linux dispels the notion that one universal computing platform must define the features and functionality for all users. That is why so many distributions exist. The Mageia distro is a prime example of how freedom and choice are the hallmarks of open source operating systems. Mageia 7 pushes the limits of personal choice and usability definitions. What gives Mageia Linux its edge is its independence. Mageia 7 is not based on a predefined Linux family of distributions.

GNU Linux-libre 5.2-gnu

GNU Linux-libre 5.2-gnu sources and tarballs are now available at http://www.fsfla.org/selibre/linux-libre/download/releases/5.2-gnu/. It didn't require any deblobbing changes since -rc7-gnu. Binaries are on the way. The most relevant change in this release is Sound Open Firmware support: I had not realized the SOF files were Free Software in recent earlier releases, so the requests for these files were disabled in them. Only while cleaning up the new kernel module specifically devoted to SOF-supporting devices did I realize my mistake. I look forward to the day when assuming a firmware name is a blob is no longer a safe bet. Several new drivers required cleaning up due to blob loading: mt7615, rtw88, rtw8822b, rtw8822c, btmtksdio, iqs5xx, ishtp, and ucsi\_ccg. Cleaning up needed adjustments for microcode docs, ixp4xx, imx-sdma, amdgpu, nouveau, and goya. The r8822be driver was removed upstream, in favor of rtw8822[bc], so its cleaning code is also gone. I'm still undecided as to whether to backport the SOF changes to 5.1 and to the already EOLed 5.0 series. If there is interest, please let us know, or, if you feel adventurous, just use the 5.2 deblob-check, and, in deblob-5.[01], change: reject_firmware sound/soc/intel/common/sst-acpi.c to maybe_reject_firmware sound/soc/intel/common/sst-acpi.c and run it with --force, so that it ignores a potential complaint about sound/soc/intel/common/soc-acpi-intel-hda-match.c not changing. I have not tested this myself with the earlier releases, but I wouldn't be at all supriprised if this is all it takes. With failure or success, please let us know how it goes. For up-to-the-minute news, join us on #linux-libre of irc.gnu.org (Freenode), or follow me (@lxoliva) on Twister http://twister.net.co/, Secure Scuttlebutt, GNU social at social.libreplanet.org, Diaspora* at pod.libreplanetbr.org or pump.io at identi.ca. Check my web page (link in the signature) for direct links. Be Free! with GNU Linux-libre. What is GNU Linux-libre? ------------------------ GNU Linux-libre is a Free version of the kernel Linux (see below), suitable for use with the GNU Operating System in 100% Free GNU/Linux-libre System Distributions. http://www.gnu.org/distros/ It removes non-Free components from Linux, that are disguised as source code or distributed in separate files. It also disables run-time requests for non-Free components, shipped separately or as part of Linux, and documentation pointing to them, so as to avoid (Free-)baiting users into the trap of non-Free Software. http://www.fsfla.org/anuncio/2010-11-Linux-2.6.36-libre-debait Linux-libre started within the gNewSense GNU/Linux distribution. It was later adopted by Jeff Moe, who coined its name, and in 2008 it became a project maintained by FSF Latin America. In 2012, it became part of the GNU Project. The GNU Linux-libre project takes a minimal-changes approach to cleaning up Linux, making no effort to substitute components that need to be removed with functionally equivalent Free ones. Nevertheless, we encourage and support efforts towards doing so. http://libreplanet.org/wiki/LinuxLibre:Devices_that_require_non-free_firmware Our mascot is Freedo, a light-blue penguin that has just come out of the shower. Although we like penguins, GNU is a much greater contribution to the entire system, so its mascot deserves more promotion. See our web page for their images. http://linux-libre.fsfla.org/ What is Linux? -------------- Linux is a clone of the Unix kernel [...] (snipped from Documentation/admin-guide/README.rst) -- Alexandre Oliva, freedom fighter he/him https://FSFLA.org/blogs/lxo Be the change, be Free! FSF Latin America board member GNU Toolchain Engineer Free Software Evangelist Hay que enGNUrecerse, pero sin perder la terGNUra jamás - Che GNUevara