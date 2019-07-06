Android Leftovers
[Update: Maps Go too] Google Go reaches 100 million Play Store installs, hinting at decent Android Go sales
Tencent uses clout to negotiate better revenue share on Chinese Android stores
Google Assistant to get new animation, gesture hint in Android Q Beta 5 [Video]
Realme C1 Android Pie-Based ColorOS 6 Stable Update Now Rolling Out in India
Sony Xperia 1 review: tall phone falls short
Fuchsia Casts Shadow on Future of Android and Chrome
today's howtos
Benchmarking Valve's RADV+ACO Yields Fastest Open-Source Radeon Vulkan Driver
Last week Valve formally announced their new Radeon shader compiler for AMD's open-source Linux graphics drivers. At this stage it's an out-of-tree solution providing generally faster performance to the Mesa RADV Vulkan driver over the current AMDGPU LLVM shader compiler but they also have ambitions of wiring it up to the RadeonSI OpenGL driver once mature too, assuming AMD's developers are willing to make use of this new compiler code. For those wondering about the Vulkan performance, here are our independent benchmarks of the current Mesa 19.2 RADV performance with the LLVM shader compiler compared to Valve's new "ACO" compiler back-end and then also using AMD's official AMDVLK reference driver that is also leveraging LLVM.
Cluster platform supports seven Raspberry Pi Compute Modules
A $128, Mini-ITX based “Turing Pi Clusterboard” lets you combine 7x GbE-connected Raspberry Pi Compute Modules for private cloud applications. Meanwhile, Pimoroni has launched a $49 RPi Cluster HAT v2.3 that supports 4x RPi Zeros. Cluster products that combine the computing power of multiple Raspberry Pi boards have long been popular for running a wide variety of private server applications, and more recently there’s been a growing emphasis on edge AI. Like many cluster products, including MiniNodes’ 5 Node Raspberry Pi 3 CoM Carrier Board, the new Turing Pi Clusterboard connects Raspberry Pi Compute Modules — seven of them compared to five on the MiniNodes board — via Ethernet. Meanwhile, the latest v2.3 version of Pimoroni’s Raspberry Pi Cluster HAT connects 4x Raspberry Pi Zero boards mounted to a standard Raspberry Pi via USB Gadget mode.
Events: Ubucon Europe 2019 and CommCon 2019
