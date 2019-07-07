Security: Patches, Incidents, Microsoft GitHub Issues Blamed on Canonical and More
Security updates for Monday
Security updates have been issued by Debian (dosbox, python-django, squid3, and unzip), Fedora (filezilla, libfilezilla, and samba), openSUSE (gvfs), Oracle (kernel), Red Hat (firefox and redhat-virtualization-host), SUSE (bash and libpng16), and Ubuntu (libvirt).
Can You Hear Me Now? Staying Connected During a Cybersecurity Incident
We all know that communication is important. Anyone who's ever been married, had a friend, or held a job knows that's true. While good communication is pretty much universally beneficial, there are times when it's more so than others. One such time? During a cybersecurity incident.
Incident responders know that communication is paramount. Even a few minutes might mean the difference between closing an issue (thereby minimizing damage) vs. allowing a risky situation to persist longer than it needs to. In fact, communication -- both within the team and externally with different groups -- is one of the most important tools at the disposal of the response team.
This is obvious within the response team itself. After all, there is a diversity of knowledge, perspective and background on the team, so the more eyes on the data and information you have, the more likely someone will find and highlight pivotal information. It's also true with external groups.
For example, outside teams can help gather important data to assist in resolution: either technical information about the issue or information about business impacts. Likewise, a clear communication path with decision makers can help "clear the road" when additional budget, access to
IoT Developer Orvibo Suffers Major Database Leak
Recently, we saw a different kind of database leak. This leak did contain usernames and passwords as normal, but instead of them being for online services, they were for IoT devices. This makes it one of the first breaches where people’s physical devices were under threat due to a database leak.
Canonical, the company behind the Ubuntu Linux distribution, was hacked; Ubuntu source code unaffected [Ed: No. Microsoft GitHub got cracked. Not Canonical.]
The unknown attacker(s) used a Canonical owned GitHub account whose credentials were compromised to unauthorizedly access Canonical’s Github account. According to a mirror of the hacked Canonical GitHub account, the hacker created 11 new GitHub repositories in the official Canonical account. The repositories were empty and sequentially named CAN_GOT_HAXXD_1, `with no existing data being changed or deleted.
Canonical's GitHub account was briefly compromised [Ed: No, that was Microsoft GitHub]
Ubuntu-maker Canonical's GitHub account hacked
Canonical’s GitHub Account Gets Hacked, and Its Page Gets Defaced [Ed: That's a Microsoft site, not a Canonical site]
Backdoor found in Ruby library for checking for strong passwords [Ed: FOSS catches security mischief fast, but this drama queen from ZDNet won't frame it like that and mostly ignores proprietary software back doors (this one was only downloaded a few hundreds of times, then caught). For instance, Microsoft steals the decryption keys from millions of people who set up disk encryption, but that doesn't seem to bother ZDNet (part of CBS, an advertiser to Microsoft)]
D-Link Settles With FTC, Agrees To Fix Its Shoddy Router Security
While the shoddy Internet of Things sector gets ample heat for being a security and privacy dumpster fire, the traditional network gear sector has frequently been just as bad. A few years ago, for example, hardware vendor Asus was dinged by the FTC for offering paper-mache grade security on the company's residential network routers. The devices were frequently being shipped with easily guessable default usernames and passwords, and contained numerous, often obvious, security vulnerabilities.
In 2017, the FTC also filed suit against D-Link, alleging many of the same things. According to the FTC, the company's routers and video cameras, which the company claimed were "easy to secure" and delivered "advanced network security," were about as secure as a kitten-guarded pillow fort. Just like the Asus complaint, the FTC stated that D-Link hardware was routinely shipped with easily-guessable default usernames and passwords, making it fairly trivial to compromise the devices and incorporate them into DDoS botnets (or worse).
Content Moderation At Scale Is Impossible: The Case Of YouTube And 'Hacking' Videos
Last week there was a bit of an uproar about YouTube supposedly implementing a "new" policy that banned "hacking" videos on its platform.
[...]
Eventually, YouTube responded to all of this and noted a few things: First, and most importantly, the removal of Kozie's videos was a mistake and the videos have been restored. Second, that this wasn't a "new" policy, but rather just the company adding some "examples" to existing policy.
This raises a few different points. While some will say that since this was just another moderation mistake and therefore it's a non-story, it actually is still an important point in highlighting the impossibility of content moderation at scale. You can certainly understand why someone might decide that videos that explain how to "bypass secure computer systems or steal user credentials and personal data" would be bad and potentially dangerous -- and you can understand the thinking that says "ban it." And, on top of that, you can see how a less sophisticated reviewer might not be able to carefully distinguish the difference between "bypassing secure computer systems" and some sort of fun hacking project like "launching fireworks over WiFi."
But it also demonstrates that there are different needs for different users -- and having a single, centralized organization making all the decisions about what's "good" and what's "bad," is inherently a problem. Going back to Hutchins' and Halderman's points above, even if the Kinzie video was taken down by mistake, and even if the policy is really supposed to be focused on nefarious hacking techniques, there is still value for security researchers and security professionals to be able to keep on top of what more nefarious hackers are up to.
