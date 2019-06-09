Today in Techrights
- If Microsoft is Still Attacking Even Its Very Own Partners, Why Believe It Will Treat GNU/Linux Any Better?
- Anonymous Comments Are the Only Thing of Value Left at IP Kat
- EPO-Bribed Media Speaks to Team UPC, Produces UPC Puff Pieces With Plenty of Falsehoods and (Forbidden) Software Patents Advocacy
- Why Social Control Media is a Threat to (Software) Freedom
- Another Day of Misleading Media Coverage About the EPO and More Squashed European Patents
- The Corporate Media Deliberately Distorts the Public’s Opinion on Microsoft and Its ‘Love’ for Linux
- Links 8/7/2019: Linux 5.2 and Much AMD/Radeon News
- Links 7/7/2019: 4MLinux 29.1 and Debian 10 Buster Released
- Links 9/7/2019: GNU Linux-libre 5.2, Kaidan 0.4.0
Ten Years of Erlang
I've joined the Erlang community about 10 years ago, in the midst of its first major hype phase. Erlang, we were told, was the future of concurrency and parallelism. The easiest and fastest way to get it done, and you could get distribution for free too. Back then, things were just starting to get amazing. The virtual machine had recently gotten SMP support, before which you needed to run multiple VMs on the same computer to truly use all CPUs.
I wanted to take a bit of time to reflect over most of that decade. In this post, I'll cover a few things such as hype phases and how this related to Erlang, the ladder of ideas within the language and how that can impact adoption, what changed in my ten years here, and I'll finish up with what I think Erlang still has to bring to the programming community at large.
