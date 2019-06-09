Language Selection

Games: Defend The Keep, SteamVR, SC Controller, Marble Skies, Tannenberg and Verdun

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 9th of July 2019 01:22:08 PM Filed under
Gaming
  • Defend The Keep, a fast-paced Tower Defense game will be coming to Linux next week

    Vanille Games have announced their Tower Defense game Defend The Keep will be releasing this month with full Linux support.

    They said they didn't think they would have enough time to do a Linux version, but enough people showed their interest in it so it's coming right away on July 16th. Sometimes developers just need that little push and as a strategy game fan, I'm happy about this news.

  • SteamVR has another beta up, with plenty of Linux fixes and other improvements

    With the Valve Index now out, Valve continue to make quick improvements to SteamVR with the latest Beta now available.

    For SteamVR, they've changed how games are launched from SteamVR Home to avoid a possible hang, changes to hopefully avoid "error 308" on startup, automatic firmware recovery for the Valve Index and Vive Pro and a fix for a rare spontaneous shutdown of vrserver caused by very briefly connected pipes.

    SteamVR Input had quite a few changes on this round, including new options for global rotation values and global deadzone value for thumbsticks. A new screen to test the input from any controller supported by SteamVR and more.

    Lighthouse got a change to device discovery to reduce the impact of misbehaving USB drivers and devices and the Index Controllers got updated default input bindings for legacy applications that don't have specific configs set along with improvements for applications built for trackpads.

  • SC Controller, the UI and driver for the Steam Controller has new releases out

    SC Controller is a truly wonderful bit of software, enabling the use and customization of the Steam Controller outside of Steam.

  • 3D platformer Marble Skies has left Early Access, multiplayer is coming

    Marble Skies, a 3D platformer that's actually pretty good has officially left Early Access and they're continuing to improve it with big new features.

    After adding Linux support back in April, it seems it left Early Access early this month, although they don't seem to have actually announced the full release anywhere I could find.

  • Tannenberg and Verdun both get gamepad support, plus some helpful balancing changes

    Tannenberg and Verdun, two first-person shooters that show WWI from different fronts both got updated, pulling in gamepad support. I've tested the gamepad support myself in Tannenberg and it does appear to work quite nicely. It's integrated properly into all the menus as well, so it's perfectly playable. Not sure how you will get on against players using a mouse though, since both games need good accuracy and reaction times.

Security Leftovers

  • British Airways faces largest ever data breach fine for 2018 [intrusion]

    The penalty comes from the Information Commissioner’s Office, which says that personal data relating to around half a million passengers was compromised during [an intrusion] incident last year.

  • Seriously, stop using RSA

    Here at Trail of Bits we review a lot of code. From major open source projects to exciting new proprietary software, we’ve seen it all. But one common denominator in all of these systems is that for some inexplicable reason people still seem to think RSA is a good cryptosystem to use. Let me save you a bit of time and money and just say outright—if you come to us with a codebase that uses RSA, you will be paying for the hour of time required for us to explain why you should stop using it.

    RSA is an intrinsically fragile cryptosystem containing countless foot-guns which the average software engineer cannot be expected to avoid. Weak parameters can be difficult, if not impossible, to check, and its poor performance compels developers to take risky shortcuts. Even worse, padding oracle attacks remain rampant 20 years after they were discovered. While it may be theoretically possible to implement RSA correctly, decades of devastating attacks have proven that such a feat may be unachievable in practice.

  • Robot lawnmower thieves thwarted by GPS

    Furthermore, the robot lawnmowers have a limited area in which they operate, so they are useless to thieves, the city's release added.

  • Who’s Behind the GandCrab Ransomware? [iophk: Windows TCO]

    The crooks behind an affiliate program that paid cybercriminals to install the destructive and wildly successful GandCrab ransomware strain announced on May 31, 2019 they were terminating the program after allegedly having earned more than $2 billion in extortion payouts from victims. What follows is a deep dive into who may be responsible for recruiting new members to help spread the contagion.

Ten Years of Erlang

I've joined the Erlang community about 10 years ago, in the midst of its first major hype phase. Erlang, we were told, was the future of concurrency and parallelism. The easiest and fastest way to get it done, and you could get distribution for free too. Back then, things were just starting to get amazing. The virtual machine had recently gotten SMP support, before which you needed to run multiple VMs on the same computer to truly use all CPUs.

I wanted to take a bit of time to reflect over most of that decade. In this post, I'll cover a few things such as hype phases and how this related to Erlang, the ladder of ideas within the language and how that can impact adoption, what changed in my ten years here, and I'll finish up with what I think Erlang still has to bring to the programming community at large.

