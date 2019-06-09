Games: Defend The Keep, SteamVR, SC Controller, Marble Skies, Tannenberg and Verdun
-
Defend The Keep, a fast-paced Tower Defense game will be coming to Linux next week
Vanille Games have announced their Tower Defense game Defend The Keep will be releasing this month with full Linux support.
They said they didn't think they would have enough time to do a Linux version, but enough people showed their interest in it so it's coming right away on July 16th. Sometimes developers just need that little push and as a strategy game fan, I'm happy about this news.
-
SteamVR has another beta up, with plenty of Linux fixes and other improvements
With the Valve Index now out, Valve continue to make quick improvements to SteamVR with the latest Beta now available.
For SteamVR, they've changed how games are launched from SteamVR Home to avoid a possible hang, changes to hopefully avoid "error 308" on startup, automatic firmware recovery for the Valve Index and Vive Pro and a fix for a rare spontaneous shutdown of vrserver caused by very briefly connected pipes.
SteamVR Input had quite a few changes on this round, including new options for global rotation values and global deadzone value for thumbsticks. A new screen to test the input from any controller supported by SteamVR and more.
Lighthouse got a change to device discovery to reduce the impact of misbehaving USB drivers and devices and the Index Controllers got updated default input bindings for legacy applications that don't have specific configs set along with improvements for applications built for trackpads.
-
SC Controller, the UI and driver for the Steam Controller has new releases out
SC Controller is a truly wonderful bit of software, enabling the use and customization of the Steam Controller outside of Steam.
-
3D platformer Marble Skies has left Early Access, multiplayer is coming
Marble Skies, a 3D platformer that's actually pretty good has officially left Early Access and they're continuing to improve it with big new features.
After adding Linux support back in April, it seems it left Early Access early this month, although they don't seem to have actually announced the full release anywhere I could find.
-
Tannenberg and Verdun both get gamepad support, plus some helpful balancing changes
Tannenberg and Verdun, two first-person shooters that show WWI from different fronts both got updated, pulling in gamepad support. I've tested the gamepad support myself in Tannenberg and it does appear to work quite nicely. It's integrated properly into all the menus as well, so it's perfectly playable. Not sure how you will get on against players using a mouse though, since both games need good accuracy and reaction times.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 665 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Today in Techrights
Security Leftovers
Ten Years of Erlang
I've joined the Erlang community about 10 years ago, in the midst of its first major hype phase. Erlang, we were told, was the future of concurrency and parallelism. The easiest and fastest way to get it done, and you could get distribution for free too. Back then, things were just starting to get amazing. The virtual machine had recently gotten SMP support, before which you needed to run multiple VMs on the same computer to truly use all CPUs.
I wanted to take a bit of time to reflect over most of that decade. In this post, I'll cover a few things such as hype phases and how this related to Erlang, the ladder of ideas within the language and how that can impact adoption, what changed in my ten years here, and I'll finish up with what I think Erlang still has to bring to the programming community at large.
Android Leftovers
Recent comments
10 min 53 sec ago
9 hours 55 min ago
10 hours 56 sec ago
10 hours 8 min ago
11 hours 24 min ago
11 hours 29 min ago
11 hours 43 min ago
12 hours 28 min ago
19 hours 15 min ago
19 hours 23 min ago