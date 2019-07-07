Graphics: Mesa 19.1.2, NVIDIA 430.34, Mesa RADV and More
-
Mesa 19.1.2
Mesa 19.1.2 is now available. In this release we have: Different fixes for the Intel and AMD Vulkan drivers, Freedreno, the Meson build system, and some other fixes for other parts and/or drivers. Worth to mention a fix for a crash in Wolfenstein II with the RADV driver, and another fix relevant for DXVK on Intel gen7 drivers. Anuj Phogat (3): Revert "i965/icl: Add WA_2204188704 to disable pixel shader panic dispatch" Revert "anv/icl: Add WA_2204188704 to disable pixel shader panic dispatch" Revert "iris/icl: Add WA_2204188704 to disable pixel shader panic dispatch" Arfrever Frehtes Taifersar Arahesis (1): meson: Improve detection of Python when using Meson >=0.50. Bas Nieuwenhuizen (2): radv: Only allocate supplied number of descriptors when variable. radv: Fix interactions between variable descriptor count and inline uniform blocks. Caio Marcelo de Oliveira Filho (1): spirv: Ignore ArrayStride in OpPtrAccessChain for Workgroup Dylan Baker (2): meson: Add support for using cmake for finding LLVM Revert "meson: Add support for using cmake for finding LLVM" Eric Anholt (2): freedreno: Fix UBO load range detection on booleans. freedreno: Fix up end range of unaligned UBO loads. Eric Engestrom (1): meson: bump required libdrm version to 2.4.81 Gert Wollny (2): gallium: Add CAP for opcode DIV vl: Use CS composite shader only if TEX_LZ and DIV are supported Ian Romanick (1): glsl: Don't increase the iteration count when there are no terminators James Clarke (1): meson: GNU/kFreeBSD has DRM/KMS and requires -D_GNU_SOURCE Jason Ekstrand (2): anv/descriptor_set: Only write texture swizzles if we have an image view iris: Use a uint16_t for key sizes Jory Pratt (2): util: Heap-allocate 256K zlib buffer meson: Search for execinfo.h Juan A. Suarez Romero (4): docs: add sha256 checksums for 19.1.1 intel: fix wrong format usage Update version to 19.1.2 docs: add release notes for 19.1.2 Kenneth Graunke (2): iris: Enable PIPE_CAP_SURFACE_REINTERPRET_BLOCKS gallium: Make util_copy_image_view handle shader_access Lionel Landwerlin (2): intel/compiler: fix derivative on y axis implementation intel/compiler: don't use byte operands for src1 on ICL Nanley Chery (2): intel: Add and use helpers for level0 extent isl: Don't align phys_level0_sa by block dimension Nataraj Deshpande (1): anv: Add HAL_PIXEL_FORMAT_IMPLEMENTATION_DEFINED in vk_format Pierre-Eric Pelloux-Prayer (2): mesa: delete framebuffer texture attachment sampler views radeon/uvd: fix calc_ctx_size_h265_main10 Rob Clark (1): freedreno/a5xx: fix batch leak in fd5 blitter path Sagar Ghuge (1): glsl: Fix round64 conversion function Samuel Pitoiset (1): radv: only enable VK_AMD_gpu_shader_{half_float,int16} on GFX9+ Sergii Romantsov (1): i965: leaking of upload-BO with push constants Ville Syrjälä (1): anv/cmd_buffer: Reuse gen8 Cmd{Set, Reset}Event on gen7 git tag: mesa-19.1.2
-
Mesa 19.1.2 Released - Led By Intel & Radeon Vulkan Driver Fixes
For those riding the Mesa 19.1 stable release train, Mesa 19.1.2 is now available as the second point release to this quarterly update to this collection of open-source OpenGL/Vulkan drivers for the Linux desktop.
On the Vulkan driver front, Mesa 19.1.2 brings a RADV fix for Wolfenstein II, an ANV Vulkan driver fix for DXVK with older Gen7 graphics, only enabling VK_AMD_gpu_shader_half_float and int16 for Vega and newer with RADV, and other Vulkan fixes.
-
NVIDIA 430.34 Linux Driver Brings SUPER Support
NVIDIA today issued the 430.34 Linux driver as their newest update in the 430 stable series.
The NVIDIA 430.34 driver doesn't bring any notable bug fixes but is focused on just providing new product support. This driver also includes the initial NVIDIA GeForce RTX SUPER support.
-
RADV Vulkan Driver Continues Further Refining Its Radeon RX 5700 "Navi" Support
Back on 7 July, the open-source Mesa RADV Vulkan driver managed to deliver launch-day Navi support for these new 7nm GPUs. That first-cut support for this "community" open-source driver was working but various optimizations and features lacking. The developers at Valve, Red Hat, and Google have continued refining this Navi/GFX10 support for RADV.
Two days later, there are already a number of RADV Navi/GFX10 support improvements merged and other work pending review. There is now merged tessellation support for Navi that was initially held up due to the code hanging on tessellation tests. There is also a number of fixes around the correct number of user SGPR registers for GFX10, among other fixes for these new Radeon RX 5700 series GPUs.
-
Radeon Graphics, Zombieload & Kernel Changes Intrigued Open-Source Fans In H1-2019
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 701 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
FreeBSD 11.3
OPNsense 19.7 RC1 released
For four and a half years now, OPNsense is driving innovation through modularising and hardening the open source firewall, with simple and reliable firmware upgrades, multi-language support, HardenedBSD security, fast adoption of upstream software updates as well as clear and stable 2-Clause BSD licensing. We thank all of you for helping test, shape and contribute to the project! We know it would not be the same without you. Download links, an installation guide[1] and the checksums for the images can be found below as well.
A look at Chromebooks
In this article, we will look at Chromebooks and why it is becoming so popular in the world today and if it is worth considering as your next computer or a second computer. The first Chromebooks arrived in June 2011. They were basic computers that were simply a Chrome Browser on a cheap computer. The price was also quite low. Soon the market grew as many people started to experience the joy which, we Linux users, always enjoyed; fast updates, free and no viruses and let's face it many people are merely using a computer to browse the internet, and they don't need the rest and Google released that a Chromebook meet that need. After Chromebooks grew in popularity, especially in schools, but businesses and for home use also, Google realized that people are missing some apps. As people are familiar to Windows and apps galore, so they brought the Google Play Store to Chromebooks, which has been one of their best moves yet, as people are already familiar with it due to Android phones and as Chrome OS and the Play Store is part of Google, it was an obvious move. However, this move brought in a new stage for Chromebooks as well because no users can run many more apps, but it also means that Chromebooks needs more system resources, so different price ranges for Chromebooks appears. Cheap ones and pricey ones with powerful hardware. As Chromebooks become more powerful and more popular Google continues to improve it by bringing more software to it, and the next thing is Linux apps so that we can run native Linux apps like LibreOffice, Blender, etc. on a Chromebook. It is still a work in progress, and they are continuing to improve it so that it can run nearly all the Linux apps in the future flawlessly. Crossover also released a package to run Windows apps on Chromebooks and Wine also have a package for Android, and I will be surprised if it doesn't work on Chromebooks as well.
Android Leftovers
NVIDIA releases the GeForce RTX 2060...
NVIDIA releases the GeForce RTX 2060 and 2070 "SUPER" GPUs, along with a new Linux driver