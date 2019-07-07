Top 20 best apps and games in Tizen Store for June 2019

Here we are again, to see the best apps and games downloaded for each month, this time in the Tizen Store in June 2019. As we can see from the list below, WhatsApp Messenger has remained in the top spot but Facebook (which was in second place in many previous months) is not there anymore. Opera Mini web browser has only dropped one place lower that it had been last month. Usually, we can see that WhatsApp, Facebook and Facebook Messenger would be pretty close together but now there is more of a gap between them. Facebook Messenger proving to be the least popular of the three apps.

AMD Ryzen 9 3900X Linux Memory Scaling Performance

For those wondering if upgrading your RAM to higher frequency DIMMs is worthwhile when moving to AMD X570 and a new Zen 2 processor like the Ryzen 9 3900X, here are some reference benchmarks at different frequencies while maintaining the same timings. In case you missed it, the new AMD processors offer native DDR4-3200 memory support while back during AMD's press briefings they recommended DDR4-3733 as a "sweet spot" for those wanting optimal latency at a reasonable speed. But if you are after pushing high-end DDR4 to their limits, they say DDR4-5100 can be achieved on air cooling with mild overclocking.

The state of open source GPU drivers on Arm in 2019

I first blogged about the state of open source drivers for Arm GPUs 7 years ago, in January 2012, and then again in September 2017. I’ve had a few requests since then to provide an update but I’ve not bothered because there’s really been no real change in the last few years, that is until now! So the big positive change is that there’s two new open drivers om the scene with the panfrost and lima drivers. Panfrost is a reverse engineered driver for the newer Midguard and Bitfrost series of Mali GPUs designed/licensed by Arm, whereas Lima is aimed at the older Utguard series Mali 4xx series of devices. Panfrost, started by Alyssa Rosenzweig, and now has quite a large contributor base, has over the last few months has been coming along leaps and bounds and by the time Mesa 19.2 is out I suspect it should be able to run gnome-shell on an initial set of devices. I’m less certain the state of Lima. The drivers landed in the kernel in the 5.2 development cycle, which Linus just released. On the userspace side they landed in the mesa 19.1 development cycle, but they’ve greatly improving in mesa 19.2 cycle. Of course they’re all enabled in Fedora rawhide, although I don’t expect them to be really testable until later in the 19.2 cycle, but it makes it easy for early adopters who know they’re doing to be able to start to play.