Top 20 best apps and games in Tizen Store for June 2019
Here we are again, to see the best apps and games downloaded for each month, this time in the Tizen Store in June 2019. As we can see from the list below, WhatsApp Messenger has remained in the top spot but Facebook (which was in second place in many previous months) is not there anymore.
Opera Mini web browser has only dropped one place lower that it had been last month. Usually, we can see that WhatsApp, Facebook and Facebook Messenger would be pretty close together but now there is more of a gap between them. Facebook Messenger proving to be the least popular of the three apps.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 124 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Programming News With Emphasis on Python and GSoC
Security: Bug Doors, Samba, GitHub Cracks, Microsoft Entryism
LibreOffice 6.3 RC1 is ready for testing!
The LibreOffice Quality Assurance ( QA ) Team is happy to announce LibreOffice 6.3 RC1 is ready for testing! LibreOffice 6.3 will be released as final in mid August, 2019, being LibreOffice 6.3 RC1 the forth pre-release since the development of version 6.3 started in mid November, 2018 ( See the release plan ). Since LibreOffice 6.3 Beta2 ( the previous pre-release ), 123 commits have been submitted to the code repository and 66 bugs have been fixed. Check the release notes to find the new features included in this version of LibreOffice. LibreOffice 6.3 RC1 can be downloaded from here, it’s available for Linux, MacOS and Windows. ( Note tha it will replace your actual installation ) In case you find any problem in this pre-release, please report it in Bugzilla ( You just need a legit email address in order to create a new account ) so it can get fixed before LibreOffice 6.3 final is released.
The Servo Blog: Media stack Mid-Year review
We recently closed the first half of 2019 and with that it is time to look back and do a quick summary of what the media team has achieved during this 6 months period. Looking at some stats, we merged 87 Pull Requests, we opened 56 issues, we closed 42 issues and we welcomed 13 new amazing contributors to the media stack.
Recent comments
15 min 3 sec ago
18 min 50 sec ago
3 hours 48 min ago
3 hours 50 min ago
4 hours 7 min ago
4 hours 20 min ago
5 hours 6 min ago
5 hours 13 min ago
5 hours 28 min ago
5 hours 53 min ago