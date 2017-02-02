GnuPG 2.2.17 released
Hello! We are pleased to announce the availability of a new GnuPG release: version 2.2.17. This is maintenance release to mitigate the effects of the denial-of-service attacks on the keyserver network. See below for a list changes. About GnuPG =========== The GNU Privacy Guard (GnuPG, GPG) is a complete and free implementation of the OpenPGP and S/MIME standards. GnuPG allows to encrypt and sign data and communication, features a versatile key management system as well as access modules for public key directories. GnuPG itself is a command line tool with features for easy integration with other applications. The separate library GPGME provides a uniform API to use the GnuPG engine by software written in common programming languages. A wealth of frontend applications and libraries making use of GnuPG are available. As an universal crypto engine GnuPG provides support for S/MIME and Secure Shell in addition to OpenPGP. GnuPG is Free Software (meaning that it respects your freedom). It can be freely used, modified and distributed under the terms of the GNU General Public License. Noteworthy changes in version 2.2.17 ==================================== * gpg: Ignore all key-signatures received from keyservers. This change is required to mitigate a DoS due to keys flooded with faked key-signatures. The old behaviour can be achieved by adding keyserver-options no-self-sigs-only,no-import-clean to your gpg.conf. [#4607] * gpg: If an imported keyblocks is too large to be stored in the keybox (pubring.kbx) do not error out but fallback to an import using the options "self-sigs-only,import-clean". [#4591] * gpg: New command --locate-external-key which can be used to refresh keys from the Web Key Directory or via other methods configured with --auto-key-locate. * gpg: New import option "self-sigs-only". * gpg: In --auto-key-retrieve prefer WKD over keyservers. [#4595] * dirmngr: Support the "openpgpkey" subdomain feature from draft-koch-openpgp-webkey-service-07. [#4590]. * dirmngr: Add an exception for the "openpgpkey" subdomain to the CSRF protection. [#4603] * dirmngr: Fix endless loop due to http errors 503 and 504. [#4600] * dirmngr: Fix TLS bug during redirection of HKP requests. [#4566] * gpgconf: Fix a race condition when killing components. [#4577] Release-info: https://dev.gnupg.org/T4606 Getting the Software ==================== Please follow the instructions found at https://gnupg.org/download/ or read on: GnuPG 2.2.17 may be downloaded from one of the GnuPG mirror sites or direct from its primary FTP server. The list of mirrors can be found at https://gnupg.org/download/mirrors.html. Note that GnuPG is not available at ftp.gnu.org. The GnuPG source code compressed using BZIP2 and its OpenPGP signature are available here: https://gnupg.org/ftp/gcrypt/gnupg/gnupg-2.2.17.tar.bz2 (6560k) https://gnupg.org/ftp/gcrypt/gnupg/gnupg-2.2.17.tar.bz2.sig An installer for Windows without any graphical frontend except for a very minimal Pinentry tool is available here: https://gnupg.org/ftp/gcrypt/binary/gnupg-w32-2.2.17_2019... (4185k) https://gnupg.org/ftp/gcrypt/binary/gnupg-w32-2.2.17_2019... The source used to build the Windows installer can be found in the same directory with a ".tar.xz" suffix. A new version of Gpg4win incluing this version of GnuPG will be released in a few days.
