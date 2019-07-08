Software: Olivia, MAAS, Cloaker, Ceph Dashboard and Kubeflow
Olivia – Elegant, Powerful Cloud Music Player For Linux
I spend an inordinate amount of time listening to music. My favorite pastime is to see my favorite bands, solo artists, and orchestras live. It’s such a life-changing and exhilarating experience. It’s one thing to be sitting at home listening to a CD or watching music videos on TV or on YouTube, but being in the audience, packed out in a stadium or music hall, takes it to another level. But it’s an expensive pastime. And there are only so many opportunities to attend music performances live. For the rest of the time, I’m listening to music from my CD collection or over the cloud.
I dabble with a wide range of music. Linux is blessed with a mouthwatering array of excellent open source music players. But I’m always on the lookout for fresh, eclectic, and innovative music players.
Olivia is an online/offline cloud-based music player like iTunes, Spotify, and YouTube Music. Olivia allows you to search any music online stream it, You can set the player to save your streams while playback. Olivia lets you create and manage your music library.
Olivia has been in development for a mere 5 months. There’s no official release yet, with the software in a beta stage of development. Olivia is written in C++ and uses Qt, a free and open-source widget toolkit for creating graphical user interfaces.
MAAS 2.6 – ESXi storage, multiple gateways, HTTP boot and more
Canonical is happy to announce the availability of MAAS 2.6. This new release introduces a range of very exciting features and several improvements that enhances MAAS across various areas.
Cloaker: Easy File Encryption With Windows, macOS And Linux Support
Cloaker is one of the easiest tools to encrypt and decrypt single files with cross-platform support (runs on Linux, Windows and macOS).
The free and open source tool has a very basic Qt5 user interface on top of which you drag and drop a file you want to encrypt or decrypt, enter the password (with a minimum length of 10 characters), choose the location where to save the file, and you're done. What's more, Cloaker is portable / requires no installation.
Managing Ceph with Ceph Dashboard
With the release of SUSE Enterprise Storage 6, users can now take advantage of the advances made in Ceph Nautilus and the Ceph Dashboard, a snappy upgrade that makes managing and monitoring your storage cluster easier than ever.
Machine Learning: serving models with Kubeflow on Ubuntu, Part 1
This article is the first in a series of machine learning articles focusing on model serving. I assume you’re reading this article because you’re excited about machine learning and quite possibly Kubeflow as well. You might have done some model training and are now trying to understand how to serve those models in production. There are many ways to serve a trained model in both Kubeflow and outside of Kubeflow. This post should help the reader explore some of the alternatives and what to consider.
Security Leftovers
Write a Novel with Open Source Tool
If you are looking for an open source tool to help you write your next novel, bibisco, ManusKript, and Plume Creator can help you get started. Aspiring writers have no shortage of software that is supposed to help them along the road to a finished manuscript. Whether they are writing a short story or a multi-volume series, this software promises to organize them by providing software and revisable outlines, as well as a supposedly distraction-free full-screen mode and databases for characters, settings, objects, and drafts. On Windows and Mac, the leading software is Scrivener. However, since a Linux version of Scrivener has yet to reach general release, open source alternatives have sprung up like bibisco, Manuskript, and Plume Creator, each with its own approach to writing and outlining.
today's howtos
Tails 3.15 is out
This release fixes many security vulnerabilities. You should upgrade as soon as possible.
Best Download Managers For Ubuntu Operating System
Best Download Managers For Ubuntu Operating System