Microsoft To Join The Private Linux Mailing List
Microsoft recently applied to join a private Linux kernel mailing list that's meant for reporting and discussing security issues privately before they are made public. After a week-long discussion, it’s all but certain that Microsoft will be subscribed to the list.
-
Open Source Networking Accelerates with ONAP Dubli
The ONAP Dublin release adds new stability and features to the platform including enhanced capabilities for 5G deployment. It also marks a major milestone for adoption and deployment of ONAP which is now being used by multiple global operations including Deutsche Telekom, KDDI, Swisscom, Telstra, TIM, AT&T and Orange. ONAP now also benefits from the consolidation of multiple open source networking projects under the LF Networking umbrella, of which it is a part.
-
LF Networking Releases ONAP Dublin
LF Networking (LFN) has announced the availability of ONAP Dublin, the latest release of the open-source platform for real-time, policy-driven orchestration and automation of physical and virtual network functions.
-
Security Leftovers
Write a Novel with Open Source Tool
If you are looking for an open source tool to help you write your next novel, bibisco, ManusKript, and Plume Creator can help you get started. Aspiring writers have no shortage of software that is supposed to help them along the road to a finished manuscript. Whether they are writing a short story or a multi-volume series, this software promises to organize them by providing software and revisable outlines, as well as a supposedly distraction-free full-screen mode and databases for characters, settings, objects, and drafts. On Windows and Mac, the leading software is Scrivener. However, since a Linux version of Scrivener has yet to reach general release, open source alternatives have sprung up like bibisco, Manuskript, and Plume Creator, each with its own approach to writing and outlining.
today's howtos
Tails 3.15 is out
This release fixes many security vulnerabilities. You should upgrade as soon as possible.
