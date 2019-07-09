Programming Leftovers
-
How to teach software engineering students about the enterprise
In this opinion article, you will find a set of suggestions for the inclusion of enterprise technology into software engineering courses. This piece goes through the difficulties that students face and proposes simplifications successfully used in the past. The continual advancement of enterprise technologies leads to a simplifying of the inclusion process in education.
In the coming years, one can expect that industry demand for experts who know the technology used in enterprise development processes and production systems will increase. Academic institutions are here to prepare experts and leaders for industry, and thus they should know the technologies being used.
It has been ten years since I taught my first software engineering course. Since then, I have taught this course every year. Many software engineering courses put emphasis on analysis and design from the abstract perspective, involving UML models and notations, and letting students develop software projects on their own.
-
Writing tests for Rust HTTP source | GSoC 2019
My GSoC mentor, Sebastian Dröge coded the skeleton of the test with a basic unit test case for HTTP source plugin (aka reqwesthttpsrc). Here is the link to the merge request. The test was to check whether we receive the data correctly which is sent by the server. Here we make a hyper HTTP server which respond with "Hello World". Then we use our plugin to receive the data and we compare both. Also the interesting thing here is the Custom test harness which can be used to initialize a HTTP server with required behavior and our HTTP element with required properties set. We can use this to create the desired Harness for the any test case.
-
Wing Tips: Extending Wing with Python (Part 4 of 4)
In this issue of Wing Tips we continue to look at how to extend Wing's functionality, by taking a closer look at at the scripting API and writing up a more complex script.
If you haven't read the previous installments of this series, you may want to take a look at Part 1 where we introduced Wing's scripting framework and set up auto-completion for the scripting API, Part 2 where we used Wing to debug itself for easier extension script development, and Part 3 where we looked at how to collect arguments from the user.
-
Rust: How do we teach "Implementing traits in no_std for generics using lifetimes" without sutdents going mad?
-
A Brief Introduction To Markov Chains | Markov Chains In Python
-
How I learned Python Programming RAPIDLY!
-
Stop using indices!
A very common things I see among my newer Python students is that often try to access values by index within loops. Part of this is down to experience in other programming languages, where this kind of pattern is common, but there are also situations where they just don't realise there's a better way. In this post, I want to show off some of those better ways so you can write more Pythonic loops, and ditch indices in favour of descriptive variable names.
-
This Week in Rust 294
-
PSF GSoC students blogs: Week 6
-
How Tara AI Is Helping Developers Build Better Software Faster
-
32-bit life support: Cross-compiling with GCC
If you're a developer creating binary packages, like an RPM, DEB, Flatpak, or Snap, you have to compile code for a variety of different target platforms. Typical targets include 32-bit and 64-bit x86 and ARM. You could do your builds on different physical or virtual machines, but that means maintaining several systems. Instead, you can use the GNU Compiler Collection (GCC) to cross-compile, producing binaries for several different architectures from a single build machine.
Assume you have a simple dice-rolling game that you want to cross-compile. Something written in C is relatively easy on most systems, so to add complexity for the sake of realism, I wrote this example in C++, so the program depends on something not present in C (iostream, specifically).
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 692 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Security Leftovers
Write a Novel with Open Source Tool
If you are looking for an open source tool to help you write your next novel, bibisco, ManusKript, and Plume Creator can help you get started. Aspiring writers have no shortage of software that is supposed to help them along the road to a finished manuscript. Whether they are writing a short story or a multi-volume series, this software promises to organize them by providing software and revisable outlines, as well as a supposedly distraction-free full-screen mode and databases for characters, settings, objects, and drafts. On Windows and Mac, the leading software is Scrivener. However, since a Linux version of Scrivener has yet to reach general release, open source alternatives have sprung up like bibisco, Manuskript, and Plume Creator, each with its own approach to writing and outlining.
today's howtos
Tails 3.15 is out
This release fixes many security vulnerabilities. You should upgrade as soon as possible.
Recent comments
1 hour 22 min ago
1 hour 27 min ago
1 hour 29 min ago
1 hour 48 min ago
2 hours 3 min ago
2 hours 28 min ago
2 hours 28 min ago
11 hours 15 min ago
11 hours 18 min ago
14 hours 48 min ago