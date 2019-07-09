Ubuntu: What does the future look like post-Unity?
Following Canonical's pivot away from its internally-developed Unity user interface and Mir display server, Ubuntu has enjoyed two relatively low-drama years, as the Linux Desktop market homogenized during its transition back to a customized GNOME desktop. In a review of the most recent release, TechRepublic's Jack Wallen declared that "Ubuntu 19.04 should seriously impress anyone looking for a fast and reliable Linux desktop platform."
Largely, it's been a slow-and-steady pace for Ubuntu since the pivot from Unity to GNOME, though the distribution made headlines for plans to end support for 32-bit support. This prompted Valve, operators of games marketplace Steam, to re-think its approach toward Ubuntu, which it previously characterized as "as the best-supported path for desktop users."
TechRepublic's James Sanders interviewed Will Cooke, director of engineering for Ubuntu Desktop at Canonical, about the distribution's long-term plans for legacy 32-bit support, shipping a desktop in a post-Unity-era Ubuntu, and why Linux should be the first choice for users migrating from Windows 7 prior to the end of support.
Huawei's HongmengOS is faster than Android and MacOS, has broader application
In an interview with a French magazine, Huawei's CEO and founder, Ren Zhengfei, has stated that the homegrown HongmengOS will be faster than Android and will have a broader application as well. It can be used not only on smartphones but on routers, network switches, tablets, computers and even data centers.
Programming Leftovers
Linux features beyond server management
With its text-based interface, Linux provides IT administrators an easy and quick way to navigate files, grant permissions, run containers and build data processing capabilities on an open source OS. Linux has traditionally stayed in on-premises architectures, but that's starting to change. With the development of containers and orchestration, organizations are using it beyond bare metal. If you decide to use these newer Linux features and capabilities, however, you should still familiarize yourself with the kernel, as well as some useful commands and security protocols.
Raspberry Pi 4-based Pi-top mini-PC debuts at $199
The Raspberry Pi 4-based Pi-top[4] mini-PC has surpassed its Kickstarter goal, starting at $199. The gizmo has an OLED display, 5-hour battery, fan, and 14 sensor modules plus options including screen/KB and robotics kits. The Pi-top [4] mini-PC and hacker kit was announced a few weeks back in conjunction with the Raspberry Pi 4 Model B SBC that it’s built around. Now it’s on Kickstarter with early bird packages starting at $199 and shipments due in November.
