Testing Picture-in-Picture for videos in Firefox 69 Beta and Developer Edition
Have you ever needed to scan a recipe while also watching a cooking video? Or perhaps you wanted to watch a recording of a lecture while also looking at the course slides. Or maybe you wanted to watch somebody stream themselves playing video games while you work.
We’ve recently shipped a version of Firefox on our Beta and Developer Edition release channels with an experimental feature that aims to make this easier for you to do!
Picture-in-Picture allows you to pop a video out from where it’s being played into a special kind of window that’s always on top. Then you can move that window around or resize it however you need!
Huawei's HongmengOS is faster than Android and MacOS, has broader application
In an interview with a French magazine, Huawei's CEO and founder, Ren Zhengfei, has stated that the homegrown HongmengOS will be faster than Android and will have a broader application as well. It can be used not only on smartphones but on routers, network switches, tablets, computers and even data centers.
Linux features beyond server management
With its text-based interface, Linux provides IT administrators an easy and quick way to navigate files, grant permissions, run containers and build data processing capabilities on an open source OS. Linux has traditionally stayed in on-premises architectures, but that's starting to change. With the development of containers and orchestration, organizations are using it beyond bare metal. If you decide to use these newer Linux features and capabilities, however, you should still familiarize yourself with the kernel, as well as some useful commands and security protocols.
Raspberry Pi 4-based Pi-top mini-PC debuts at $199
The Raspberry Pi 4-based Pi-top[4] mini-PC has surpassed its Kickstarter goal, starting at $199. The gizmo has an OLED display, 5-hour battery, fan, and 14 sensor modules plus options including screen/KB and robotics kits. The Pi-top [4] mini-PC and hacker kit was announced a few weeks back in conjunction with the Raspberry Pi 4 Model B SBC that it’s built around. Now it’s on Kickstarter with early bird packages starting at $199 and shipments due in November.
