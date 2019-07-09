Language Selection

Software: LibreOffice, CDC, Syncthing, DaVinci and More

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 10th of July 2019 06:58:59 PM Filed under
Software
  • Simplified Tabbs for LibreOffice 6.3

    LibreOffice 6.3 will offer a new tabbed layout called tabbed compact. Focus are users with widescreen and a simple user interface.

  • Developer preview of Debezium Apache Kafka connectors for Change Data Capture (CDC)

    With the release of Red Hat AMQ Streams 1.2, Red Hat Integration now includes a developer preview of Change Data Capture (CDC) capabilities to enable data integration for modern cloud-native microservices-based applications. CDC features are based on the upstream project Debezium and are natively integrated with Apache Kafka and Strimzi to run on top of Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform, the enterprise Kubernetes, as part of the AMQ Streams release.

  • Open-Source Peer-To-Peer File Synchronization Tool Syncthing 1.2.0 Released

    Syncthing, an open source continuous file synchronization tool, had a new release yesterday. The new Syncthing 1.2.0 adds QUIC with NAT traversal as a new transport protocol, fixes some bugs, and enables automatic error reporting.

    Syncthing is a free, open-source peer-to-peer file synchronization application written in Go, which implements its own open Block Exchange Protocol. The application, which is available for Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, Solaris, Darwin and BSD, can sync files between devices on a local network, or between remote devices over the Internet.

  • Best free video editing program for Windows, Mac, Linux

    Like any other downloadable software you could use, there’s going to be a learning curve, which might be the biggest downside to DaVinci 16. You may not have experienced DaVinci’s editing software yet but they work just like Premiere and Final Cut.

    The best way to learn the program and work out the technical kinks is by downloading it and giving the editing technology a try. It’s free to download and use, so check it out and see how it works differently than the programs you might pay a lot of money for.

  • How to be an IT rock star

    And while everyone know Linus Torvalds, in general, says Momjian, “If you are a creator of an infrastructure tool, you sit in an office and maybe you’re at a conference once every other month.” He argues that no IT decision maker really plans their IT strategy around a scripting language, a compiler or a text editor, or base it around some of the virtualisation tools out there. “They are interesting, but not a core part of a business process in organisations,” he says.

    But compared to the early 1990s when Momjian was a Unix admin, proprietary Unix systems are on life support. Compare the proprietary Unix vendors to the like Microsoft and Oracle, who are still selling relational databases. Since the early 2000s, Momjian has been a database man. “There is a lot of people who find databases really interesting,” he adds.

    For Momjian, the database industry is a good industry to be in. And there are some people in the open source community who are jetted around the world to speak to thousands of delegates about their contribution to database technologies.

    For Momjian, these are the true rock stars of the software industry.

Huawei's HongmengOS is faster than Android and MacOS, has broader application

In an interview with a French magazine, Huawei's CEO and founder, Ren Zhengfei, has stated that the homegrown HongmengOS will be faster than Android and will have a broader application as well. It can be used not only on smartphones but on routers, network switches, tablets, computers and even data centers. Read more

Programming Leftovers

  • AMD announces μProf 3.0, a free tool to optimise apps for AMD processors

    AMD has updated its μProf software in line with the release of Zen 2 processors. Announced its Ryzen Twitter channel via Reddit, the software encompasses four tools that AMD claims allow developers to identify ways to optimise their applications for AMD processors. μProf 3.0 gives detailed runtime performance information from CPU profiling to system-wide power profiling. Windows developers can also analyses which areas of an application are more resource intensive, while Linux and FreeBSD developers can monitor system performance metrics. AMD has introduced several new features with the 3.0 update, the principal of which is support for 3rd Gen AMD Ryzen Desktop processors.

  • Awesome Web Scraping

    Few days ago we've heard from some of our friends talking about scraping. At that time me like, hey what scrap...? Then knowing somethiing about that took my attention seriously on that amazing technique. Extracting data from websites - sounds really crazy. And yeap, We did something to get started. Now, may be it's your turn.

  • Python Comprehensions are Awesome!

    When programming, it's quite common to want to create a collection of some kind, from another collection, usually with some modification taking place along the way. Python gives an awesome set of tools for dealing with this kind of problem: comprehensions. If you're not using comprehensions regularly in your code, read on, and I'll show you what you're missing out on!

  • Python Seaborn Tutorial | Data Visualization Using Seaborn

    Python is a storehouse of numerous immensely powerful libraries and frameworks. Among them, is Seaborn, which is a dominant data visualization library. In this Python Seaborn Tutorial, you will be leaning all the knacks of data visualization using Seaborn. So let’s begin first by reasoning out the importance of Python Seaborn.

  • g_queue_insert_before_link() in GLib 2.61.1

    The second post in a little mini-series on new APIs in the GLib 2.62 series, this one’s about Christian Hergert’s g_queue_insert_before_link(). This is a new helper function for inserting elements at arbitrary positions in a queue, without needing to allocate a new container element for them. Previously, using g_queue_insert_before(), a new GList container would have been allocated. The new function means that elements can be moved from one position in a queue to another, without any allocations; and statically allocated GList elements can be used in a GQueue correctly.

  • New Course: Learn the Fundamentals of Probability for Data Science

    Learning probability and statistics isn’t the first thing most aspiring data analysts and scientists tackle. But make no mistake: understanding the math is just as critical as understanding the programming!

  • Embedded System Development for IoT: Three-Part Series

    The landscape of embedded systems and computing is changing. Fast. IoT in particular is driving widespread change in technology when it comes to standards, hardware, systems, and software, with the need for all of these components to work seamlessly as a complete infrastructure. Meanwhile, the demand for increased functionality at the edge has underscored the need for faster and more formidable compute power across entire systems or networks.

  • Find the average negative values from the DataFrame

Linux features beyond server management

With its text-based interface, Linux provides IT administrators an easy and quick way to navigate files, grant permissions, run containers and build data processing capabilities on an open source OS. Linux has traditionally stayed in on-premises architectures, but that's starting to change. With the development of containers and orchestration, organizations are using it beyond bare metal. If you decide to use these newer Linux features and capabilities, however, you should still familiarize yourself with the kernel, as well as some useful commands and security protocols. Read more

Raspberry Pi 4-based Pi-top mini-PC debuts at $199

The Raspberry Pi 4-based Pi-top[4] mini-PC has surpassed its Kickstarter goal, starting at $199. The gizmo has an OLED display, 5-hour battery, fan, and 14 sensor modules plus options including screen/KB and robotics kits. The Pi-top [4] mini-PC and hacker kit was announced a few weeks back in conjunction with the Raspberry Pi 4 Model B SBC that it’s built around. Now it’s on Kickstarter with early bird packages starting at $199 and shipments due in November. Read more

