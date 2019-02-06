today's leftovers
Sparky 4.11
New live/install iso/img images of Sparky 4.11 are out.
Sparky 4.11 “Tyche” is the last release of the 4 line which moves the base system from Debian stable “Stretch” to Debian oldstable “Stretch”.
Make sure that Sparky 4 will be supported next 2 years about, so if you keep running your machine with Sparky 4, do regular system upgrade.
Free Software Foundation Bulletin, Issue 34 - Spring 2019
That Windows 1.0 promo we though might be something to do with Stranger Things, was [iophk: see also Today in Apple history: Microsoft gets sued for ripping off Mac OS]
The idea, a few years ago that a streaming tv show would garner enough hype to warrant this level of promotional involvement from Microsoft would have seemed like utter madness. Today, it feels fairly normal.
[Old] The Apple vs. Microsoft GUI Lawsuit
When Gassée saw Windows 1.0, he dismissed the software as no threat.
But when Sculley saw the software, he was enraged. Microsoft had been provided early prototypes of the Macintosh and some source code to help optimize Word and MultiPlan. Now Windows had a menu bar almost identical to Apple’s. Windows even had a Special menu, containing disk operations. Other elements were strikingly similar. Windows came bundled with Write and Paint, both mimicking Apple’s MacPaint and MacWrite.
