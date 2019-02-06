Games: Albion Online, Psyonix, Godhood and NetBSD/GSoC
-
Albion Online just got another huge update with Percival now live
The mostly PvP focused MMO, Albion Online, today had a huge update named Percival. This is the seventh free post-launch update and it's a very interesting one, especially for solo players.
-
Psyonix continue to celebrate Rocket League's fourth birthday, with it now free to play for a few days
You too can now get in on the Radical Summer event fun, as Psyonix have opened the floodgates since Rocket League is now free to play until Monday.
If you missed it, Rocket League turned four a few days ago and all of this is going on whilst they have a huge in-game event going on with a time-limited Spike Rush game mode I showed off before.
-
Strategy god game Godhood from Abbey Games has released into Early Access with Linux support
Abbey Games, developer of Renowned Explorers: International Society and Reus today launched their latest game Godhood into Early Access.
-
NetBSD Working On DRM ioctl Support, Eventually To Allow Steam On Linux Gaming Support
In addition to better Wine support on NetBSD thanks to Google Summer of Code 2019, another student developer has been working on DRM ioctl support including when running their Linux emulation packages. Ultimately the hope is they can run the Steam Linux binary on NetBSD to enjoy gaming with DRM+Mesa.
Student developer Surya P has been working on this DRM ioctl support for the NetBSD kernel, both for native calls and through their Linux emulation layer. Progress is being made and currently they are working on getting their openSUSE 13.1 packages and hardware rendering from emulation to work.
-
