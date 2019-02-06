Language Selection

Linux Foundation Keynotes and Puff Pieces (Linode and ONS)

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 10th of July 2019 11:53:18 PM
  • Linode Puts Powerful Nvidia GPUs In Its Linux Cloud

    Linode today launched new GPU-optimized cloud computing instances tailored specifically for developers and businesses requiring massive parallel computational power. The new instances are built on NVIDIA Quadro RTX 6000 GPU cards with all three major types of processing cores (CUDA, Tensor, and Real-Time Ray Tracing) available to users. Linode is one of the first cloud providers to deploy NVIDIA’s latest GPU architecture.

  • Linode Brings Commercial Grade GPUs to the Masses

    Linode has launched new GPU-optimized cloud computing instances tailored specifically for developers and businesses requiring massive parallel computational power. These new GPU instances give scientists, artists, and engineers working on artificial intelligence, graphic visualization, and complex modeling a cost-competitive alternative to hyperscale cloud providers.

  • Linux Foundation and LF Networking Announce Keynote Highlights for Open Networking Summit Europe

    The Linux Foundation, the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, and LF Networking (LFN), which facilitates collaboration and operational excellence across open networking projects, today announced the initial line-up of keynote speakers and panelists for Open Networking Summit Europe. The event takes place September 23-25 in Antwerp, Belgium.

    Open Networking Summit (ONS) is the industry’s premier open networking event, enabling collaborative development and innovation across enterprises, service providers and cloud providers. The event provides a platform for discussing the future of Open Networking, including how networking and adjacent technologies like 5G, SDN/NFV, VNF/CNF, Cloud Native Networking, Network Automation, Edge, AI, Access and IOT, Access & IoT services. Following 2018’s inaugural event outside of North America, ONS Europe 2019 continues to provide expanded opportunities for more individuals to share, learn and collaborate on these important and emerging technologies.

Fedora: Cockpit 198, EPEL, and Fedora Community Departure

  • Cockpit 198

    Cockpit has been restyled to match the PatternFly 4 User Interface design, including the Red Hat Text and Display fonts. This style refresh aligns Cockpit with other web user interfaces that use PatternFly, such as OpenShift 4. Over time, Cockpit will be ported to actually use PatternFly 4 widgets, but this restyle allows us to change Cockpit gradually.

  • The State Of EPEL-8 For Complementing RHEL8's Packages

    Under the Fedora umbrella has been the "Extra Packages for Enterprise Linux" to complement the official RHEL packages with extra packages largely based on Fedora packages. While RHEL 8.0 launched in May, there hasn't been full support for EPEL-8 yet but it's being worked on. Due to the many changes from RHEL7 to RHEL8, the EPEL-8 support has been slow. The EPEL-8 bring-up is being done via a multi-phase roll-out.

  • Fedora Community Action and Impact Coordinator (FCAIC)

    I’ve decided to move on from my role as the Fedora Community Action and Impact Coordinator (FCAIC). This was not an easy decision to make. I am proud of the work I have done in Fedora over the last three years and I think I have helped the community move past many challenges. I could NEVER have done all of this without the support and assistance of the community! As some of you know, I have been covering for some other roles in Red Hat for almost the last year. Some of these tasks have led to some opportunities to take my career in a different direction. I am going to remain at Red Hat and on the same team with the same manager, but with a slightly expanded scope of duties. I will no longer be day-to-day on Fedora and will instead be in a consultative role as a Community Architect at Large. This is a fancy way of saying that I will be tackling helping lots of projects with various issues while also working on some specific strategic objectives.

Arm-based SBC has PoE, WiFi/BT, and optional Sub-1GHz, 802.15.4, GPS, and LTE

Gateworks’ headless “Ventana GW5910” SBC runs OpenWrt or Ubuntu on a dual-core i.MX6 and provides GbE with PoE, WiFi/BT, optional GPS, Sub-1GHz, and 2.4GHz radios, and dual mini-PCIe slots for further wireless expansion. Freescale’s i.MX6 was ahead of its time when it launched in 2011, and in the NXP era it it has continued to hold on in the embedded Linux market far longer and with greater dominance than any other processor. It’s only a matter of time before i.MX6-focused embedded vendors like Gateworks move on to the i.MX8 or other SoCs, but in the meantime there’s something to be said for working with a consistent SoC and platform/software platform rather than starting from scratch every few years. Read more

Programming Leftovers

  • AiC: Unbounded queues and lang design

    I have been thinking about how language feature development works in Rust. I wanted to write a post about what I see as one of the key problems: too much concurrency in our design process, without any kind of “back-pressure” to help keep the number of “open efforts” under control. This setup does enable us to get a lot of things done sometimes, but I believe it also leads to a number of problems. Although I don’t make any proposals in this post, I am basically advocating for changes to our process that can help us to stay focused on a few active things at a time. Basically, incorporating a notion of capacity such that, if we want to start something new, we either have to finish up with something or else find a way to grow our capacity.

  • Caktus Consulting Group: Book Review: Creating GUI Applications with wxPython

    I enjoyed working through the book Creating GUI Applications with wxPython by Michael Driscoll, learning various techniques for programming GUI applications in Python using wxPython. This book is not intended to be a beginners' tutorial. The first chapter is titled "An Intro to wxPython," but it's very basic. I think anyone with a few simple wxPython apps under their belt would have no trouble with this book, but as a complete beginner to wxPython, I struggled a bit. Again, the book is not intended for complete beginners, so that's my fault.

  • Build a Recommendation Engine With Collaborative Filtering

    Collaborative Filtering is the most common technique used when it comes to building intelligent recommender systems that can learn to give better recommendations as more information about users is collected. Most websites like Amazon, YouTube, and Netflix use collaborative filtering as a part of their sophisticated recommendation systems. You can use this technique to build recommenders that give suggestions to a user on the basis of the likes and dislikes of similar users.

  • How to send email from Python and Django using Office 365 [Ed: Today in Planet Python: How to make Python a part of Microsoft and its mass surveillance operations

