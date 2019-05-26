“A Linux server at his customer’s remote location had a Samba mount of a Windows server’s share,” says fish. “Every day at around 9:30 a.m., like clockwork, the Linux server would stop responding to any requests on this mounted directory. “I couldn’t figure it out; nothing was being output on the debug logs. I was about ready to build a new Linux kernel to see if that would fix the problem.” Before fish can do that, though, he gets a call from the client, who just got off the phone with someone at the remote location. “After a year of dealing with this problem and asking her if there’s anything she does about the time that the server hangs, she finally says, ‘Oh yeah — I reboot the Windows server every day at 9:30 a.m.!’”

FinSpy is spyware made by the German company Gamma Group. Through its UK-based subsidiary Gamma International Gamma Group sells FinSpy to government and law enforcement organizations all over the world. FinSpy is used to collect a variety of private user information on various platforms. Its implants for desktop devices were first described in 2011 by Wikileaks and mobile implants were discovered in 2012. Since then Kaspersky has continuously monitored the development of this malware and the emergence of new versions in the wild. According to our telemetry, several dozen unique mobile devices have been infected over the past year, with recent activity recorded in Myanmar in June 2019. Late in 2018, experts at Kaspersky looked at the functionally latest versions of FinSpy implants for iOS and Android, built in mid-2018. Mobile implants for iOS and Android have almost the same functionality. They are capable of collecting personal information such as contacts, SMS/MMS messages, emails, calendars, GPS location, photos, files in memory, phone call recordings and data from the most popular messengers.

A problem with the way that OpenPGP public-key certificates are handled by key servers and applications is wreaking some havoc, but not just for those who own the certificates (and keys)—anyone who has those keys on their keyring and does regular updates will be affected. It is effectively a denial of service attack, but one that propagates differently than most others. The mechanism of this "certificate flooding" is one that is normally used to add attestations to the key owner's identity (also known as "signing the key"), but because of the way most key servers work, it can be used to fill a certificate with "spam"—with far-reaching effects. The problems have been known for many years, but they were graphically illustrated by attacks on the keys of two well-known members of the OpenPGP community, Daniel Kahn Gillmor ("dkg") and Robert J. Hansen ("rjh"), in late June. Gillmor first reported the attack on his blog. It turned out that someone had added multiple bogus certifications (or attestations) to his public key in the SKS key server pool; an additional 55,000 certifications were added, bloating his key to 17MB in size. Hansen's key got spammed even worse, with nearly 150,000 certifications—the maximum number that the OpenPGP protocol will support. The idea behind these certifications is to support the "web of trust". If user Alice believes that a particular key for user Bob is valid (because, for example, they sat down over beers and verified that), Alice can so attest by adding a certification to Bob's key. Now if other users who trust Alice come across Bob's key, they can be reasonably sure that the key is Bob's because Alice (cryptographically) said so. That is the essence of the web of trust, though in practice, it is often not really used to do that kind of verification outside of highly technical communities. In addition, anyone can add a certification, whether they know the identity of the key holder or not.

Zero Trust architecture might be popular now, but that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s for you. If you find your needs are met by your current security, you may not want to switch. That said, keep in mind that waiting until you have a security breach isn’t an ideal way to evaluate your security.

Fedora: Google Code-in, Python and NeuroFedora Fedora Community Blog: GCI 2018 mentor’s summit @ Google headquarters Google Code-in is a contest to introduce students (ages 13-17) to open source software development. Since 2010, 8,108 students from 107 countries have completed over 40,100 open source tasks Because Google Code-in is often the first experience many students have with open source, the contest is designed to make it easy for students to jump right in. I was one of the mentors in this first time for Fedora program. We had 125 students participating in Fedora and the top 3 students completed 26, 25 and 22 tasks each. Every year Google invites the Grand-Prize winners and their parents, and a mentor to it’s headquarters in San Francisco, California for a 4 days trip. I was offered the opportunity to go and represent Fedora in the summit and meet these 2 brilliant folks in person. This report covers activities and other things that happened there.

Fedora mulls its "python" version There is no doubt that the transition from Python 2 to Python 3 has been a difficult one, but Linux distributions have been particularly hard hit. For many people, that transition is largely over; Python 2 will be retired at the end of this year, at least by the core development team. But distributions will have to support Python 2 for quite a while after that. As part of any transition, the version that gets run from the python binary (or symbolic link) is something that needs to be worked out. Fedora is currently discussing what to do about that for Fedora 31. Fedora program manager Ben Cotton posted a proposal to make python invoke Python 3 in Fedora 31 to the Fedora devel mailing list. The proposal, titled "Python means Python 3", is also on the Fedora wiki. The idea is that wherever "python" is used it will refer to version 3, including when it is installed by DNF (i.e. dnf install python) or when Python packages are installed, so installing "python-requests" will install the Python 3 version of the Requests library. In addition, a wide array of associated tools (e.g. pip, pylint, idle, and flask) will also use the Python 3 versions. The "Requests" link above does point to a potential problem area, however. It shows that Requests for Python 3 III is not fully finished, with an expected release sometime "before PyCon 2020" (mid-April 2020), which is well after the expected October 2019 release of Fedora 31. The distribution already has a python3-requests package, though, so that will be picked up as python-requests in Fedora 31 if this proposal is adopted. There may be other packages out there where Python 3 support is not complete but, at this point, most of the major libraries have converted.

NeuroFedora poster at CNS*2019 With CNS*2019 around the corner, we worked on getting the NeuroFedora poster ready for the poster presentation session. Our poster is P96, on the first poster session on the 14th of July. [...] Unfortunately, this time, no one from the team is able to attend the conference, but if you are there and want to learn more about NeuroFedora, please get in touch with us using any of our communication channels. To everyone that will be in Barcelona for the conference, we hope you have a fruitful one, and of course, we hope you are able to make some time to rest at the beach too.