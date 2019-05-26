Programming With Python
For loop in Django template
For loop is used to iterate over any iterable object, accessing one item at a time and making it available inside the for loop body.
Creating custom template tags in Django
Sometimes existing templates tags are not enough for rebellious developers. They need to create custom template tags to use.
Python Anywhere: Using our file API
Our API supports lots of common PythonAnywhere operations, like creating and managing consoles, scheduled and always-on tasks, and websites. We recently added support for reading/writing files; this blog post gives a brief overview of how you can use it to do that.
Make an RGB cube with Python and Scribus
When I decided I wanted to play with color this summer, I thought about the fact that colors are usually depicted on a color wheel. This is usually with pigment colors rather than light, and you lose any sense of the variation in color brightness or luminosity.
As an alternative to the color wheel, I came up with the idea of displaying the RGB spectrum on the surfaces of a cube using a series of graphs. RGB values would be depicted on a three-dimensional graph with X-, Y-, and Z-axes. For example, a surface would keep B (or blue) at 0 and the remaining axes would show what happens as I plot values as colors for R (red) and G (green) from 0 to 255.
It turns out this is not very difficult to do using Scribus and its Python Scripter capability. I can create RGB colors, make rectangles showing the colors, and arrange them in a 2D format. I decided to make value jumps of 5 for the colors and make rectangles measuring 5 points on a side. Thus, for each 2D graph, I would make about 250 colors, and the cube would measure 250 points to a side, or 3.5 inches.
Wing Python IDE 7.0.4
Wing 7 introduces an improved code warnings and code quality inspection system that includes built-in error detection and tight integration with Pylint, pep8, and mypy. This release also adds a new data frame and array viewer, a MATLAB keyboard personality, easy inline debug data display with Shift-Space, improved stack data display, support for PEP 3134 chained exceptions, callouts for search and other code navigation features, four new color palettes, improved bookmarking, a high-level configuration menu, magnified presentation mode, a new update manager, stepping over import internals, simplified remote agent installation, and much more.
Data School: My top 25 pandas tricks (video)
In my new pandas video, you're going to learn 25 tricks that will help you to work faster, write better code, and impress your friends. These are the most useful tricks I've learned from 5 years of teaching Python's pandas library.
Each trick is about a minute long, so you're going to learn a ton of new pandas skills in less than 30 minutes!
ODSC webinar: End-to-End Data Science Without Leaving the GPU
In this webinar sponsored by the Open Data Science Conference (ODSC), I outline a brief history of GPU analytics and the problems that using GPU analytics solves relative to using other parallel computation methods such as Hadoop. I also demonstrate how OmniSci fits into the broader GPU-accelerated data science workflow, with examples provided using Python.
Convert hexadecimal number to decimal number with Python program
Introduction to unit testing with Python
Python 3.7.3 : Three examples with BeautifulSoup.
SongSearch autocomplete rate now 2+ per second
2019 PSF Fundraiser - Thank you & debrief
PSF GSoC students blogs: Week #6
PSF GSoC students blogs: Fourth Blog - GSOC 2019
PSF GSoC students blogs: Coding and Communication
Sparky Linux 4.11 LXDE
Today we are looking at Sparky 4.11 LXDE. It comes with the LXDE desktop environment which Lubuntu previously used, but it is no longer in development, the last release was two years ago but it is great to still have a supported Linux Distro which is using it. The main feature, of this release, is that it changed the repository from Debian Stable to Old-Stable, so still, Debian 9 which tells me that they won't keep it going for long, but it will still be supported for 2 years, like Debian 9. It uses about 300 MB of ram when idling and Linux Kernel 4.9 which is dated but playing with the distro, the apps can be a bit slow to open up the first time but perfectly workable and for old machines or any machine for which you want to use all the system resources for your work and the minimum for your system. Direct/video: Sparky Linux 4.11 LXDE Run Through
What is Silverblue?
Fedora Silverblue is becoming more and more popular inside and outside the Fedora world. So based on feedback from the community, here are answers to some interesting questions about the project. If you do have any other Silverblue related questions, please leave it in the comments section and we will try to answer them in a future article. Silverblue is a codename for the new generation of the desktop operating system, previously known as Atomic Workstation. The operating system is delivered in images that are created by utilizing the rpm-ostree project. The main benefits of the system are speed, security, atomic updates and immutability.
