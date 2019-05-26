Kernel Development Updates: Linux 5.3, AMD and Wayland's Weston
Linux 5.3 Is Another Busy Kernel Merge Window Even For The Summer Months
While just being a few days into the two-week long merge window for Linux 5.3, it's certainly another busy cycle even when considering the summer months tend to be a bit slower for developers.
Kernel Address Space Isolation Aims To Prevent Leaking Data From Hyper Threading Attacks
Kernel Address Space Isolation is an experimental feature in development by Oracle in aiming to prevent leaking sensitive data from Intel Hyper Threading due to speculative execution attacks like L1TF.
While disabling Intel Hyper Threading has become recommended for fending off newer speculative execution attacks, obviously many don't want to lose out on those extra threads. In particular, data centers and public cloud providers certainly don't want to give up on Hyper Threading as it will hurt their margins hard. Oracle began working on address space isolation for the Kernel-based Virtual Machine (KVM) but now that has evolved into Kernel Address Space Isolation as a generic address-space isolation framework and KVM simply being one of the consumers of this framework.
AMD "GFX908" Additions Land In LLVM 9.0 For New Workstation GPU
Weeks ahead of SIGGRAPH and days ahead of the LLVM 9.0 code branching, a number of big "GFX908" commits have been landing in the AMDGPU LLVM shader compiler back-end over the past day.
GFX908 is an unreleased product we haven't seen much driver activity on to date. Yes, GFX9 is Vega, but AMD has previously communicated that Vega will live on for select workstation/compute products and that was also reiterated back during the Navi media briefings last month.
AMD's GPU Performance API 3.4 Adds Navi Support, Other Features
The GPU Performance API is their cross-platform library for accessing the hardware's performance counters and being able to analyze performance/execution characteristics. GPA pairs nicely with their other open-source tooling like CodeXL and the Compute Profiler for finding bottlenecks and other areas for optimization.
RADV Picks Up Geometry Shader Support For Navi/GFX10
It's on a daily basis we are seeing improvements to the newly-added Radeon RX 5700 "Navi" support with the open-source Linux graphics driver stack. Today brings geometry shader support for the Mesa RADV Vulkan driver.
AMD's official Vulkan driver, AMDVLK, has yet to publish its (open-source) Navi support but that is hopefully just days away. Meanwhile RADV is off to the races in aiming for good Navi/GFX10 support with the Mesa 19.2 release due out at the end of next month.
Wayland's Weston Gets Option To Enable HDCP Support Per-Output
An Intel open-source developer contributed support to Wayland's reference Weston compositor for enabling HDCP support on a per-output basis using a new allow_hdcp option.
From the weston.ini configuration file, High-bandwidth Digital Content Protection can be enabled per-output via the "allow_hdcp" option within each output section. HDCP otherwise is always enabled by default for the display outputs.
