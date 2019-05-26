Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Server Leftovers

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Friday 12th of July 2019 10:32:42 AM Filed under
Software
  • Deploying Kubernetes at the edge – Part I: building blocks

    What exactly is edge computing? Edge computing is a variant of cloud computing, with your infrastructure services – compute, storage, and networking – placed physically closer to the field devices that generate data. Edge computing allows you to place applications and services closer to the source of the data, which gives you the dual benefit of lower latency and lower Internet traffic. Lower latency boosts the performance of field devices by enabling them to not only respond quicker, but to also respond to more events. And lowering Internet traffic helps reduce costs and increase overall throughput – your core datacenter can support more field devices. Whether an application or service lives in the edge cloud or the core datacenter will depend on the use case.

    How can you create an edge cloud? Edge clouds should have at least two layers – both layers will maximise operational effectiveness and developer productivity – and each layer is constructed differently.

  • Certifications for DevOps engineers

    DevOps teams appreciate using DevOps processes, especially in multi- and hybrid cloud infrastructures, for many reasons. For one thing, DevOps breaks down barriers and enables agile software development and continuous delivery of IT operations. It is also popular in enterprises because it helps accelerate business outcomes through digital transformation.

  • SUSE YES Certification for SLE 15 SP1 Now Available
  • Deploy a SUSE Enterprise Storage test environment in about 30 minutes
  • MTTR is dead, long live CIRT

    The game is changing for the IT ops community, which means the rules of the past make less and less sense. Organizations need accurate, understandable, and actionable metrics in the right context to measure operations performance and drive critical business transformation.

    The more customers use modern tools and the more variation in the types of incidents they manage, the less sense it makes to smash all those different incidents into one bucket to compute an average resolution time that will represent ops performance, which is what IT has been doing for a long time.

  • RHEL 8 enables containers with the tools of software craftsmanship

    With the release of the Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8, there is a new set of container tools which allow users to find, run, build, and share containers. This set of tools allows you to start simple with podman, and adopt more sophisticated tools (buildah, and skopeo) as you discover advanced use cases. They are released in two streams, fast and stable, to meet developer and operations use cases. Finally, these tools are compliant with the same Open Containers Initiative (OCI) standards, just like Docker, allowing you go build once, and run anywhere.

  • IBM's big deal for Red Hat gives it a chance to reshape open source
  • Cloudera Commits to 100% Open Source

    The old Cloudera developed and distributed its Hadoop stack using a mix of open source and proprietary methods and licenses. But the new Cloudera will be.

  • Cloudera relents, adopts pure open-source strategy

    Although billed as a “merger of relative equals,” last fall’s combination of Cloudera Inc. and Hortonworks Inc. was by all accounts a Cloudera acquisition of its smaller big-data rival. But it now appears that Hortonworks’ open-source business model has won the day. Cloudera Wednesday quietly announced changes to its licensing policy that will make its entire product portfolio available under open-source terms, effectively adopting Hortonworks’ business model.

    The move has important implications for the industry’s ongoing debate about how business models can be built upon a foundation of free software. Although Cloudera is a major contributor to open-source projects, its decade-old business has always been based on selling licensed software.

»

More in Tux Machines

Games: Zachtronics, Valve, SuperTuxKart/Wayland, and Blobs From Canonical

  • All Zachtronics games are now available on itch.io

    Some good news for fans of high quality puzzle games, as Zachtronics entire library is now available to purchase on itch.io.

  • Valve has launched "Steam Labs", a place where Valve will show off new experiments

    Valve emailed in today to let us know about the new Steam Labs, a dedicated section on Steam for Valve to show off some experiments they're doing and for you to test and break them.

  • Valve Rolls Out Steam Labs

    Steam Labs was announced today with three initial experiments: Micro Trailers, The Interactive Recommender, and The Automated Show. Micro Trailers are six-second game trailers, The Interactive Recommender uses machine learning to show game titles you might like, and The Automated Show is a showpiece for secondary displays for highlighting different games.

  • Network transparency with Wayland

    I've managed to get hardware video encoding and decoding using VAAPI working with waypipe, although of course the hardware codecs are less flexible and introduce additional restrictions on the image formats and dimensions. For example, buffers currently need to have an XRGB8888 pixel format (or a standard permutation thereof), as the Intel/AMD VAAPI implementations otherwise do not appear to support hardware conversions from the RGB color space to the YUV color space used by video formats, and in the other direction. It's also best if the buffers have 64-byte aligned strides, and 16-pixel aligned widths and heights. The result of this can run significantly faster than encoding with libx264, although to maintain the same level of visual quality the bitrate must be increased. For games, using video compression with waypipe is probably worth the tradeoffs now. In some instances, it can even be faster. A 1024 by 768 SuperTuxKart window during a race, running with linear-format DMABUFs, losslessly replicated without compression via ssh on localhost, requires about 130MB/s of bandwidth and runs at about 40 FPS. (Using LZ4 or Zstd for compression would reduce bandwidth, but on localhost or a very fast network would take more time than would be saved by the bandwidth reduction.)

  • Ubuntu LTS releases (and so derivatives too) to get updated NVIDIA drivers without PPAs

    Good news everyone! Canonical will now be offering NVIDIA users up to date graphics drivers without the need to resort to a PPA or anything else. Since this will be for the Ubuntu LTS releases, this means other Linux distributions based on Ubuntu like Linux Mint, elementary OS, Zorin OS and probably many others will also get these updated NVIDIA drivers too—hooray! This is really great, as PPAs are not exactly user friendly and sometimes they don't get the testing they truly need when serving so many people. Having the Ubuntu team push out NVIDIA driver updates via an SRU (Stable Release Update), which is the same procedure they use to get you newer Firefox version, is a good way to do it.

Android Leftovers

today's howtos

Kernel Development Updates: Linux 5.3, AMD and Wayland's Weston

  • Linux 5.3 Is Another Busy Kernel Merge Window Even For The Summer Months

    While just being a few days into the two-week long merge window for Linux 5.3, it's certainly another busy cycle even when considering the summer months tend to be a bit slower for developers. 

  • Kernel Address Space Isolation Aims To Prevent Leaking Data From Hyper Threading Attacks

    Kernel Address Space Isolation is an experimental feature in development by Oracle in aiming to prevent leaking sensitive data from Intel Hyper Threading due to speculative execution attacks like L1TF.  While disabling Intel Hyper Threading has become recommended for fending off newer speculative execution attacks, obviously many don't want to lose out on those extra threads. In particular, data centers and public cloud providers certainly don't want to give up on Hyper Threading as it will hurt their margins hard. Oracle began working on address space isolation for the Kernel-based Virtual Machine (KVM) but now that has evolved into Kernel Address Space Isolation as a generic address-space isolation framework and KVM simply being one of the consumers of this framework. 

  • AMD "GFX908" Additions Land In LLVM 9.0 For New Workstation GPU

    Weeks ahead of SIGGRAPH and days ahead of the LLVM 9.0 code branching, a number of big "GFX908" commits have been landing in the AMDGPU LLVM shader compiler back-end over the past day. GFX908 is an unreleased product we haven't seen much driver activity on to date. Yes, GFX9 is Vega, but AMD has previously communicated that Vega will live on for select workstation/compute products and that was also reiterated back during the Navi media briefings last month.

  • AMD's GPU Performance API 3.4 Adds Navi Support, Other Features

    The GPU Performance API is their cross-platform library for accessing the hardware's performance counters and being able to analyze performance/execution characteristics. GPA pairs nicely with their other open-source tooling like CodeXL and the Compute Profiler for finding bottlenecks and other areas for optimization.

  • RADV Picks Up Geometry Shader Support For Navi/GFX10

    It's on a daily basis we are seeing improvements to the newly-added Radeon RX 5700 "Navi" support with the open-source Linux graphics driver stack. Today brings geometry shader support for the Mesa RADV Vulkan driver. AMD's official Vulkan driver, AMDVLK, has yet to publish its (open-source) Navi support but that is hopefully just days away. Meanwhile RADV is off to the races in aiming for good Navi/GFX10 support with the Mesa 19.2 release due out at the end of next month.

  • Wayland's Weston Gets Option To Enable HDCP Support Per-Output

    An Intel open-source developer contributed support to Wayland's reference Weston compositor for enabling HDCP support on a per-output basis using a new allow_hdcp option. From the weston.ini configuration file, High-bandwidth Digital Content Protection can be enabled per-output via the "allow_hdcp" option within each output section. HDCP otherwise is always enabled by default for the display outputs.

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6