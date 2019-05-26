Software: ElectronMail, fre:ac, Krita and More
ElectronMail – a Desktop Client for ProtonMail and Tutanota
The majority of people on the internet have email accounts from big companies, such as Google, that do not respect your privacy. Thankfully, there are privacy conscience alternatives like Tutanota and ProtonMail. The problems is that not all of them have a desktop client. Today, we will look at a project that seeks to solve that problem for you. Let’s take a look at ElectronMail.
fre:ac – free audio converter and CD ripper
CD audio grabbers are designed to extract (“rip”) the raw digital audio (in a format commonly called CDDA) from a compact disc to a file or other output. This type of software enables a user to encode the digital audio into a variety of formats, and download and upload disc info from freedb, an internet compact disc database.
I recently wrote a review of abcde, a console based CD ripping software. I’ve received a few contacts asking me to take a look at a good graphical CD ripper. fre:ac instantly sprung to mind.
This overview looks at the latest preview release. This release adds a new component system which has aided the inclusion of additional codecs.
fre:ac depends on the BoCA audio component framework and the smooth class library. The software is written in C++.
Guest post: Coloring book & wall art created with Krita
Also, being free and open source software, Krita allowed us to take time to work without the pressure of a subscription service. That accessibility is something we think is valuable to allow artists to take time to learn their craft without worry of a financial burden.
How to Install Latest Sweet Home 3D in Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, Higher
