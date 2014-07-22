Debian Linux 10 'Buster' Places Stability Ahead of Excitement
If you are relatively new to using Linux, Debian's design decisions will not pose obstacles to using it. If you insist on speedier application updates, you might spend excessive time grabbing newer versions from .deb repositories that are outside Buster's reach.
Get Debian 10 Buster ISO downloads here.
You will have plenty of time to resolve those issues. The developers have a long slog to the release of Debian 11, aka "Bullseye."
I can only hope that the next Debian upgrade comes a lot closer to hitting an improved bull's-eye that is less boring.
