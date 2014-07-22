Android Leftovers
No, third-party launchers won’t work as expected on Android Q, but it’s OK
Another Android Q Beta 5 leak shows off new Assistant gesture animation
Android Q beta 5 blocks gesture navigation on third-party launchers
Android Q Beta 5 saves your eyes with new Pixel dark boot animation
Android Q beta hints at Pixel customization with styles, clocks, and more
Android Q will finally enable pull-down gesture for notification bar
Android Q Beta 5 is now available for all Google Pixel smartphones
Google launches Android Q Beta 5 with gestural navigation updates
Android Q Beta 5 Now Available for Pixel Devices! (Updated)
Android Q Beta 5 launches with gesture improvements, tweaks to third-party launchers
Google releases Android Q Beta 5 with several gestural navigation tweaks
How to sideload Android Q Beta 5 OTA on Google Pixel devices
Android Q Beta 5: Google Assistant gets new gesture ‘handles’
Android Q beta 5 adds gestures for screen pinning and Accessibility Menu
Android Q Beta 5: ‘Silent Notifications’ split into bottom section of shade
Android Q gestures are still in flux, even in today’s new beta release
Android Q Beta 5: Pixel 3 boot animation gets a dark theme [Gallery]
Google Releases Android Q Beta 5 With Gesture Navigation Tweaks
What's New in Android Q Beta 5?
Android Q Beta 5: Screen pinning now works with Gesture Navigation
Android Q Beta 5 brings stability improvements and new gesture controls
Android Q Beta 5 doesn't include some previously leaked features
Android Q Beta 5: New gesture control adds corner swiping for Google Assistant
It's Time to Try Android Q Beta 5
Android Q Beta 5: Notification snoozing can be disabled, now off by default
Android Q Beta 5: Helpful prompts appear on Pixel when using Assistant gestures, ‘Active Edge’
Android Q Beta 5 notifications: Silent alerts now grouped, snooze button is optional, and more
[Update: OTA pulled] Get your Pixels ready: Android Q Beta 5 is landing today
Google has stopped the rollout of Android Q Beta 5 OTA update
Android Q Beta 5: Password Autofill gets a slight redesign w/ rounded corners
Android Q Beta 5 brings more control over lockscreen notifications
Android Q Beta 5 has an awkward and buggy two-finger gesture to open app navigation drawers
Google Pauses Android Q Beta 5 Update (Updated: Resumed!)
Google makes exiting fullscreen mode way less annoying in Android Q Beta 5
Your Android apps might be spying on you. Here's what you can do
Android remains our 'first choice': Huawei chairman
YouTube for Android Now Rolling out Topic Filters on the Homepage
Leak reveals this upcoming new Android will have a far more daring design than the Galaxy Note 10
Report: ‘Agent Smith’ malware infected over 25 million Android devices
Registrations Are Open for the Minecraft Earth Beta on Android and iOS
Xiaomi teases the launch of Android One-based Mi A3
