today's howtos
How to Install phpMyAdmin with Apache (LAMP) on Ubuntu 18.04
How to Install WonderCMS on Fedora 30
How to install Mageia 7
How To Install The Budgie Desktop on Ubuntu
How to install Skype on Debian Linux 9
Matthias Clasen: Settings, in a sandbox world
How to change hostname on Debian 10 Linux
How to install Debian 10 "Buster" (Net Install Method) Installation Walkthrough
How to install Debian 10 "Buster" (Live Media Method) Installation Walkthrough and Tutorial
How to Install Vanilla Forums on CentOS 7
10 Useful Examples of the Sort Command in Linux
How to fix media keys not working on Linux
Lots of desktop keyboards have media playback buttons the user can use to pause, stop, skip and play music with the press of a button. For the most part, the Linux kernel, and Linux operating systems have support for these devices, due to increased Linux driver development over the years. That said, not every single keyboard’s media keys are supported out of the box, and that’s a real shame.
If you’re looking to get your play, pause, stop, and skip buttons on the keyboard to work with your favorite open-source media players, you’ve come to the right place. Follow along as we show you how to fix media keys not working on Linux!
How to Install Jenkins with Docker on Ubuntu 18.04
What is Docker? Docker is a free and open source software tool that can be used to pack, ship and run any application as a container. It has not any packaging system or frameworks, it can be run from anywhere from a small computer to large servers. You can easily deploy and scale your applications, databases and other services without depending on any provider.
Install Nagios Monitoring Tool On RHEL 8
In this tutorial, we will show you the method to install the Nagios monitoring tool on Redhat operating system. Nagios or Nagios Core is an open-source IT monitoring, server, network monitoring, and application monitoring tool. You can monitor servers, switches, applications, and services.
How to make the Plasma desktop look like a Mac
The world of things falls into three categories - the things you don't want to do but have to, the things you want to do but can't and the things you can do. Skinning your KDE desktop to look like macOS falls in the third category. It serves no higher purpose, philosophical or existential, but it is something that Plasma users have the option to try, and try they will.
I've dabbled in the Mac transformation packs for many years now. The original Macbuntu test was the best. Ever since, the subsequent attempts came out somewhat short. However, I've always done this on Gnome- and Unity-based desktops, never Plasma. Well, that's about to change. We're attempting the unattemptable.
Creating Debian 10 Bootable USB Thumb Drive for Installing Debian 10
In this age, very few people use CDs and DVDs to install a new operating system on computers. The USB thumb drive has replaced bootable CDs and DVDs. It is cheaper as you can reuse the USB thumb drive over and over again. It is also simpler.
There are many ways to make a bootable USB thumb drive on Windows and Linux.
In this article, I am going to show you how to create a Debian 10 Buster (the new kid in town) bootable USB thumb drive on Windows and Linux.
Bash History: How To Show A Timestamp When Each Command Was Executed
With the help of the HISTTIMEFORMAT Bash variable you can show the date and time when each command was executed. This can be useful in various occasions, including to remember which commands you ran in a specific time-frame, to undo various operations, and so on.
It's worth noting that if this variable is set, the time stamps are written to the history file so they are preserved across shell sessions. So the first time you enable it, you won't see the correct date and time for your previously used commands.
Upgrade Debian 9 Stretch to Debian 10 Buster
Debian 10 Buster was released recently. Debian 10 comes with Linux Kernel 4.19, GNOME 3.30, KDE Plasma 5.14, Cinnamon 3.8, LXDE 0.99.2, LxQt 0.14, MATE 1.20, Xfce 4.12 and many more. Debian 10 also comes with awesome new artworks.
Debian may be your daily driver. So, you may have a lot of important files and softwares in your Debian 9 installation. In that case, you can simply upgrade your existing Debian 9 installation to Debian 10.
In this article, I am going to show you how to upgrade your existing Debian 9 Stretch installation to Debian 10 Buster.
Vim Split Screen
The controls of Vim circulate around keyboard and the keyboard only. This is especially useful when you’re dealing with code and tasks that require full focus. The “keyboard-only” nature allows more focus headroom for your code. Well, you’re free to interact using the mouse.
Say, you’re working with a file that requires keeping an eye on multiple parts of the file. For programming, that’s a common scenario. There are also other scenarios when a split view can be useful. Yes, let’s check out how to split view and edit on Vim.
How to Install the latest WPS Office on Linux
The Free and Open-Source alternative to Microsoft’s widely popular Office Suite of apps is evolving and the latest update is rather controversial. Other than dropping support for 32 bit operating systems, it picks up a bunch of new tricks.
WPS Office 11.1.0.8722 features a stack of iterative improvements, but no major new features to speak of, besides the ability to open and display PDF documents natively.
