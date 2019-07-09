today's howtos
-
Lots of desktop keyboards have media playback buttons the user can use to pause, stop, skip and play music with the press of a button. For the most part, the Linux kernel, and Linux operating systems have support for these devices, due to increased Linux driver development over the years. That said, not every single keyboard’s media keys are supported out of the box, and that’s a real shame.
If you’re looking to get your play, pause, stop, and skip buttons on the keyboard to work with your favorite open-source media players, you’ve come to the right place. Follow along as we show you how to fix media keys not working on Linux!
-
What is Docker? Docker is a free and open source software tool that can be used to pack, ship and run any application as a container. It has not any packaging system or frameworks, it can be run from anywhere from a small computer to large servers. You can easily deploy and scale your applications, databases and other services without depending on any provider.
-
In this tutorial, we will show you the method to install the Nagios monitoring tool on Redhat operating system. Nagios or Nagios Core is an open-source IT monitoring, server, network monitoring, and application monitoring tool. You can monitor servers, switches, applications, and services.
-
The world of things falls into three categories - the things you don't want to do but have to, the things you want to do but can't and the things you can do. Skinning your KDE desktop to look like macOS falls in the third category. It serves no higher purpose, philosophical or existential, but it is something that Plasma users have the option to try, and try they will.
I've dabbled in the Mac transformation packs for many years now. The original Macbuntu test was the best. Ever since, the subsequent attempts came out somewhat short. However, I've always done this on Gnome- and Unity-based desktops, never Plasma. Well, that's about to change. We're attempting the unattemptable.
-
In this age, very few people use CDs and DVDs to install a new operating system on computers. The USB thumb drive has replaced bootable CDs and DVDs. It is cheaper as you can reuse the USB thumb drive over and over again. It is also simpler.
There are many ways to make a bootable USB thumb drive on Windows and Linux.
In this article, I am going to show you how to create a Debian 10 Buster (the new kid in town) bootable USB thumb drive on Windows and Linux.
-
With the help of the HISTTIMEFORMAT Bash variable you can show the date and time when each command was executed. This can be useful in various occasions, including to remember which commands you ran in a specific time-frame, to undo various operations, and so on.
It's worth noting that if this variable is set, the time stamps are written to the history file so they are preserved across shell sessions. So the first time you enable it, you won't see the correct date and time for your previously used commands.
-
Debian 10 Buster was released recently. Debian 10 comes with Linux Kernel 4.19, GNOME 3.30, KDE Plasma 5.14, Cinnamon 3.8, LXDE 0.99.2, LxQt 0.14, MATE 1.20, Xfce 4.12 and many more. Debian 10 also comes with awesome new artworks.
Debian may be your daily driver. So, you may have a lot of important files and softwares in your Debian 9 installation. In that case, you can simply upgrade your existing Debian 9 installation to Debian 10.
In this article, I am going to show you how to upgrade your existing Debian 9 Stretch installation to Debian 10 Buster.
-
The controls of Vim circulate around keyboard and the keyboard only. This is especially useful when you’re dealing with code and tasks that require full focus. The “keyboard-only” nature allows more focus headroom for your code. Well, you’re free to interact using the mouse.
Say, you’re working with a file that requires keeping an eye on multiple parts of the file. For programming, that’s a common scenario. There are also other scenarios when a split view can be useful. Yes, let’s check out how to split view and edit on Vim.
-
The Free and Open-Source alternative to Microsoft’s widely popular Office Suite of apps is evolving and the latest update is rather controversial. Other than dropping support for 32 bit operating systems, it picks up a bunch of new tricks.
WPS Office 11.1.0.8722 features a stack of iterative improvements, but no major new features to speak of, besides the ability to open and display PDF documents natively.
Games: Gibbous, Street Uni X, Age of Wonders 3 and More
-
Comedy cosmic horror adventure, Gibbous - A Cthulhu Adventure, from developer Stuck In Attic now has a release date! Another game that was funded thanks to the help of people on Kickstarter, where Stuck In Attic managed to get CHF (Swiss franc) 53,862 from 1,929 backers.
-
I will be honest, unicycling is not something that comes to mind when I think about any kind of sports but it's apparently quite big. So big in fact, a game is being made called Street Uni X as a homage to classic sports games.
Street Uni X plans to include some of the top street-unicyclists from around the world and have a bunch of tricks from the "street/trials/flatland unicycling disciplines". It will have videos of those included stars to unlock, as well as additional levels to unlock, secret characters, secret parts of levels to find and so on.
-
It's Friday, which means the weekend is almost ready to crash into our lives once again. Here's a few tips in case you need a new game or two to try out.
First of all, on Steam you can pick up Age of Wonders 3 which supports Linux for free and keep it. The deal lasts until July 15th. Anyone who has Age of Wonders 3, will also then be eligible for 10% off on Age of Wonders: Planetfall’s Premium Edition, although that title will not be supporting Linux (may work in Steam Play).
-
Looking to test the waters with Linux gaming and don't want to lose access to your favourite Windows games? Here's a simple no-nonsense guide to actually using Steam Play.
-
Developer Falkenbrew notified us of a new demo available for their crazy twin-stick shooter Devader, as they're looking for feedback on it.
If you've not heard of Devader before, it's one that captured my interest a while ago due to the way it's being designed. The developer confessed they're "not an artist" so they came up with a way to make seriously cool, weird and sometimes quite freakish enemies which you can read more about here. The results are seriously impressive and while the gameplay feels similar to other twin-stick shooters, the design is firmly unique.
-
Easily in my top five releases this year, Streets of Rogue from Matt Dabrowski and tinyBuild has now left Early Access with Linux support in good shape.
Streets of Rogue is pretty difficult to describe accurately. You're part of The Resistance, who are trying to take down the Mayor. How you go about doing that, is entirely your choice. You can run through every level guns blazing, you can sneak and hack, you can put everyone to sleep or take over their body. There's choices within choices with a sprinkle of absolute chaos.
Recent comments
2 hours 30 min ago
2 hours 35 min ago
2 hours 36 min ago
4 hours 15 min ago
4 hours 45 min ago
4 hours 46 min ago
12 hours 1 min ago
12 hours 22 min ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 2 hours ago