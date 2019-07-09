today's leftovers
-
Installing normal (non-ESR) Firefox on Debian 10 Buster (works on other distributions too)
If you enjoyed this video, please click the like button, and share it on your favorite social networking platform (Facebook, Twitter, etc)
-
Add-Ons Outage Post-Mortem Result
The first question that everyone asks is “how did you let this happen?” At a high level, the story seems simple: we let the certificate expire. This seems like a simple failure of planning, but upon further investigation it turns out to be more complicated: the team responsible for the system which generated the signatures knew that the certificate was expiring but thought (incorrectly) that Firefox ignored the expiration dates. Part of the reason for this misunderstanding was that in a previous incident we had disabled end-entity certificate checking, and this led to confusion about the status of intermediate certificate checking. Moreover, the Firefox QA plan didn’t incorporate testing for certificate expiration (or generalized testing of how the browser will behave at future dates) and therefore the problem wasn’t detected. This seems to have been a fundamental oversight in our test plan.
-
SUSECON 2020 is coming to the Emerald Isle!
Get ready! SUSECON 2020 is coming to Dublin, Ireland, March 23-27, 2020 at the Convention Centre Dublin!
-
We can make it better than it was. Better...stronger...faster.
It is not a novel observation that computers have become so powerful that a reasonably recent system has a relatively long life before obsolescence. This is in stark contrast to the period between the nineties and the teens where it was not uncommon for users with even moderate needs from their computers to upgrade every few years.
This upgrade cycle was mainly driven by huge advances in processing power, memory capacity and ballooning data storage capability. Of course the software engineers used up more and more of the available resources and with each new release ensured users needed to update to have a reasonable experience.
And then sometime in the early teens this cycle slowed almost as quickly as it had begun as systems had become "good enough". I experienced this at a time I was relocating for a new job and had moved most of my computer use to my laptop which was just as powerful as my desktop but was far more flexible.
As a software engineer I used to have a pretty good computer for myself but I was never prepared to spend the money on "top of the range" equipment because it would always be obsolete and generally I had access to much more powerful servers if I needed more resources for a specific task.
-
Security updates for Friday
Security updates have been issued by CentOS (dbus), Debian (firefox-esr, python3.4, and redis), Mageia (ffmpeg), Oracle (firefox, libvirt, and qemu), Red Hat (firefox and virt:8.0.0), Scientific Linux (firefox), and SUSE (kernel).
-
Canonical’s GitHub account hacked [Ed: A Microsoft GitHub account hacked; how conveniently they attribute breaches of Microsoft things to others]
-
Paragon Software Group Releases Free Paragon APFS SDK [Ed: Just openwashing patent traps using Microsoft GitHub]
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 695 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Android Leftovers
BSD News: BSDCan and DragonFlyBSD
BSDCan 2019 Trip Report: Mark Johnston
today's howtos
Games: Gibbous, Street Uni X, Age of Wonders 3 and More
Recent comments
2 hours 30 min ago
2 hours 35 min ago
2 hours 36 min ago
4 hours 15 min ago
4 hours 45 min ago
4 hours 46 min ago
12 hours 1 min ago
12 hours 22 min ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 2 hours ago