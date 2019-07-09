Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Saturday 13th of July 2019 02:46:55 AM

Hey, there! I'm Jakob, a Google Summer of Code intern and new contributor to Guix. Since May, I've been working on a DevOps automation tool for the Guix System, which we've been calling guix deploy.

The idea for a Guix DevOps tool has been making rounds on the mailing lists for some time now. Years, in fact; Dave Thompson and Chris Webber put together a proof-of-concept for it way back in 2015. Thus, we've had plenty of time to gaze upon the existing tools for this sort of thing -- Ansible, NixOps -- and fantasize about a similar tool, albeit with the expressive power of Guile scheme and the wonderful system configuration facilities of Guix. And now, those fantasies are becoming a reality.

"DevOps" is a term that might be unfamiliar to a fair number of Guix users. I'll spare you the detour to Wikipedia and give a brief explanation of what guix deploy does.

Imagine that you've spent the afternoon playing around with Guile's (web) module, developing software for a web forum. Awesome! But a web forum with no users is pretty boring, so you decide to shell out a couple bucks for a virtual private server to run your web forum. You feel that Wildebeest admirers on the internet deserve a platform of their own for discussion, and decide to dedicate the forum to that.

As it turns out, C. gnou is a more popular topic than you ever would have imagined. Your web forum soon grows in size -- attracting hundreds of thousands of simultaneous users. Despite Guile's impressive performance characteristics, one lowly virtual machine is too feeble to support such a large population of Wildebeest fanatics. So you decide to use Apache as a load-balancer, and shell out a couple more bucks for a couple more virtual private servers. Now you've got a problem on your hands; you're the proud owner of five or so virtual machines, and you need to make sure they're all running the most recent version of either your web forum software or Apache.