today's howtos and programming bits
-
How to Install RubyMine on Manjaro 18
-
Hardening Linux for Production Use
-
Create Bootable Debian 10 USB Stick on Linux
-
Automatically Disable Touchpad When External Mouse Is Connected In Ubuntu
-
extract column from csv file
-
Linux Fu: Named Pipe Dreams
-
PyBites: Code Challenge 62 - Women @ Pycon ES
Coming thursday, the 18th of July 2019, we will organize a special challenge in collaboration with Python Alicante.
-
PSF GSoC students blogs: Coding period: week #7
-
PSF GSoC students blogs: Check in: Week 7
-
Interfaces are forever
When we have write a function, we can sometimes change it in backwards-compatible ways. For example, we can loosen the type of a variable. We can restrict the type of the return value. We can add an optional argument.
We can even have a backwards compatible path to make an argument required. We add an optional argument, and encourage people to change it. Then, in the next version, we make the default value be one that causes a warning. In a version after that, we make the value required. At each point, someone could write a library that worked with at least two consecutive versions.
In a similar way, we can have a path to remove an argument. First make it optional. Then warn when it is passed in. Finally, remove it and make it an error to pass it in.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 747 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Kernel: F2FS and Compressed Firmware Files
Linux May Gain Protection Against Hyper-Threading Attacks
Oracle security researchers have been working on security feature for Linux kernels that could protect Linux-based systems against attacks that affect Intel’s Hyper-Threading (HT) feature. Multiple side-channel threats the feature's vulnerable against, including L1TF/Foreshadow and the MDS attacks, have been revealed over the past few months. The Oracle developers didn't specify whether or not the recent MDS attacks against Intel’s HT would also be mitigated through its Kernel Address Space Isolation (KASI), only that it will protect against L1TF/Foreshadow. Other side-channel attacks seem to be up for debate, as any extra isolation being introduced into the kernel could potentially impact the performance of Linux systems.
today's howtos and programming bits
AMD Defects Impact Linux
Recent comments
2 hours 7 min ago
2 hours 10 min ago
2 hours 48 min ago
10 hours 30 min ago
10 hours 35 min ago
10 hours 36 min ago
12 hours 15 min ago
12 hours 45 min ago
12 hours 46 min ago
20 hours 1 min ago