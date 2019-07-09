Software: GNU Rush, Gis Weather, GNOME’s Weather App, Fork Awesome Sprites for Beast
-
GNU Rush Version 2,1
Version 2.1 is available for download from GNU and Puszcza archives.
This version fixes several minor bugs that appeared in previous release 2.0.
-
Customizable Weather Widget ‘Gis Weather’ 0.8.4 Released
Gis Weather is an open-source desktop weather widget and indicator applet with highly customizable user interface.
-
A Brighter Future is Forecast for GNOME’s Weather App
A wave of usability improvements are on the horizon for the humble GNOME Weather app.
The current version of the meteorological must-have might have made my list of the best weather apps for Ubuntu and Linux Mint, but I quipped “aspects of its layout bug me”.
And it seems I’m not alone.
[...]
Horizontal pagination seems like a logical introduction, as does separating hourly forecasts from the 10 day forecast.
Relaying “current conditions” remains prominent in the redesign, but not at the expense of the overall layout.
And while I like that the proposed redesign mentions the yr.no weather service that’s used as the backend, I especially like that the client as a whole makes better use of the data that this free service provides.
-
Fork Awesome Sprites for Beast
The Font Awesome 5 package has some other nice features though, since it’s now based on an SVG icon set, it ships 3 large sprite files that can be used to address individual icons via anchors. For Beast, I decided to stick with the Font Awesome 4 look for now, but since there are good reasons not to use icon fonts and I had the infrastructure for using sprite icons already in place, I looked into ways to generate an SVG sprite file for Font Awesome 4.
Around February 2018, Julien Deswaef and a few others decided to fork the Font Awesome 4 project as Fork-Awesome. Since then, Fork-Awesome has incorporated new icons and also generated an SVG icon set. Since it is forked from Font Awesome, it has all the Font Awesome 4 icons and can be used as a drop in replacement.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 678 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Kernel: F2FS and Compressed Firmware Files
Linux May Gain Protection Against Hyper-Threading Attacks
Oracle security researchers have been working on security feature for Linux kernels that could protect Linux-based systems against attacks that affect Intel’s Hyper-Threading (HT) feature. Multiple side-channel threats the feature's vulnerable against, including L1TF/Foreshadow and the MDS attacks, have been revealed over the past few months. The Oracle developers didn't specify whether or not the recent MDS attacks against Intel’s HT would also be mitigated through its Kernel Address Space Isolation (KASI), only that it will protect against L1TF/Foreshadow. Other side-channel attacks seem to be up for debate, as any extra isolation being introduced into the kernel could potentially impact the performance of Linux systems.
today's howtos and programming bits
AMD Defects Impact Linux
Recent comments
2 hours 7 min ago
2 hours 10 min ago
2 hours 48 min ago
10 hours 30 min ago
10 hours 35 min ago
10 hours 36 min ago
12 hours 15 min ago
12 hours 45 min ago
12 hours 46 min ago
20 hours 1 min ago