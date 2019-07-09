A wave of usability improvements are on the horizon for the humble GNOME Weather app.

The current version of the meteorological must-have might have made my list of the best weather apps for Ubuntu and Linux Mint, but I quipped “aspects of its layout bug me”.

And it seems I’m not alone.

[...]

Horizontal pagination seems like a logical introduction, as does separating hourly forecasts from the 10 day forecast.

Relaying “current conditions” remains prominent in the redesign, but not at the expense of the overall layout.

And while I like that the proposed redesign mentions the yr.no weather service that’s used as the backend, I especially like that the client as a whole makes better use of the data that this free service provides.